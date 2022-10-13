Don't take claims at face value

If your location provider says your digital location campaign is being accurately served in a geofence, all you can do is take their word for it, right?
Vicinity Media is SA's only independently verified location provider with a 100% accuracy rating, and we want to champion industry-wide transparency.
We will pay for 3rd party verification on any digital location campaign, whether it's our campaign or not.
Put your location-based campaign forward to be independently verified and stand a chance to win a campaign valued at 50k, executed by Vicinity Media. Whether you're a Vicinity Media client or not (yet).
For details about our verification payment offer and the campaign prize, click #IBuyVerified below.