    Boomtown launches new brand positioning for Easigas

    13 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Boomtown
    Easigas has introduced its new brand positioning to its distributors, business-to-business clients and end-user customers, across southern Africa with a campaign devised and implemented by Boomtown.
    Boomtown launches new brand positioning for Easigas

    One of the leading suppliers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in southern Africa, Easigas has been supplying and marketing LPG to domestic, commercial and industrial markets for more than 40 years.

    Its new positioning – Life Made Easi – rests on three pillars – simplicity, optimism and reliability, and neatly encapsulates the Easigas brand DNA benefits.

    According to Easigas’s marketing manager, Rethabile Hoeane, as Easigas marked 40 years in 2021, it was felt it was important juncture to revisit the brand’s core values and commitment to customer satisfaction.

    This resulted in the development of a new brand identity, which features two new main components: a revised logo, and a new positioning statement reflecting the brand’s focus and brand promise. The logo maintained its main colour pantones, but the look and feel evolved to a new more modern brand image.

    Commenting on the new positioning and brand promise, Hoeane said: “It’s a universal truth, that life is unpredictable. And this unpredictability drives people to find things that they can rely on, that make navigating life’s ups and downs a little easier, and Easigas is one such solution.

    “’Life Made Easi’ promises a more efficient energy for all. One that’s Easi and safe to use – reliable. One that’s Easi to come by – portable and versatile. One that’s Easi on the pocket – efficient”. And one that’s Easi on the environment – cleaner.”

    The campaign launching this to key Easigas stakeholders included a live-streamed webinar for staff and distributors, an email and poster campaign, and a social media campaign targeting LPG end-users.

    During the webinar, Easigas unveiled the revitalised work, and screened a brand film explaining just how Easigas delivers on its promise of a reliable and more energy for all. You can view the brand film here:


    Boomtown’s group account director, Duduzile Hlatshwayo, added: “Easigas has adopted a staggered launch strategy for its rebrand. Following on from the reveal of the new positioning, the brand will be rolling out other assets to staff and other stakeholders keep reinforcing the new messaging including a new WhatsApp logo, screensavers and Teams backgrounds. More will come.

    “On the consumer-facing front, our social media teasers driving consumers to the website during the launch period will be followed by new and engaging content such as #CountOnEasigasTips, a set of weekly posts showing how end-users can use gas more efficiently and safely, and #OnePotWonders, a series of recipes that showcase delicious meals in one pot thereby delivering on that ‘efficiency’ in more ways than one,” she said.

    “Addressing a broader audience, we launched a national radio campaign in September and will be running an out-of-home campaign soon in Gauteng, Durban and Cape Town.”

    Boomtown
    We are an independent strategic brand agency that specialises in creative brand design, integrated communications, and digital marketing.

