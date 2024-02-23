Industries

    Why the world is hooked on Reesa Teesa's Who TF did I marry series

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    23 Feb 2024
    A woman who published a 50 part series on TikTok called Who TF did I marry on her marriage and divorce to a 'pathological' liar has taken the internet by storm. But what has made people the world over obsessed with Reesa Teesa's story?
    Reesa Teesa has taken the world by storm. Source: TikTok.
    Drawing inspiration from a Biblical character, 'Legion,' who is depicted as being possessed by a multitude of demons, Reesa Teesa shares the evolution and intensification of her relationship over the course of numerous videos.

    She reflects on how their bond flourished during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to them cohabitating and eventually tying the knot in January 2021. However, the idyllic facade shattered when she discovered a series of deceitful actions by her partner including a fake identity number, fake bank accounts, fake deaths and even fake siblings which led to the unraveling of their union.

    @reesamteesa Who TF Did I Marry- Part One #pathologicalliar #reesateesa #fypシ #fyp ♬ original sound - ReesaTeesa

    The story has led to a normal woman in Georgia in the United States to become the most talked about personality on social media, radio and television. Her TikTok account has blown up to over 2.5m followers and 24.5m likes in the span of days. 

    @bmw We hear you @ReesaTeesa #BMWlove #BMWX5 #fy #BMW ♬ Ted Low Rider - I Green Screen Things

    Big brands that were name dropped in the riveting story like BMW have jumped on the drama teasing that they may sponsor the social media star.

    Four key components to her content: 

    1. Compelling Storytelling: Reesa Teesa is an excellent storyteller, her series captivates audiences with its engaging and well-crafted storyline. Whether it's intriguing plot twists, relatable characters, or suspenseful cliffhangers, compelling storytelling keeps viewers hooked and eager to see what happens next.
    2. Relatable Characters: Characters in the ReesaTeesa series may resonate with viewers on a personal level, making them emotionally invested in their journeys and relationships. The audience can empathise with her experience because of her candor, this strengthens their connection to the story and keeps them coming back for more.
    3. Escapism: In today's fast-paced world, people often seek entertainment as a form of escapism from their daily lives. The Who TF did I marry? series may offer viewers an opportunity to immerse themselves in her world, providing a temporary escape from reality and a chance to unwind and relax.
    4. Social Interaction: The popularity of series has sparked social interaction and discussion among fans. Whether it's sharing theories, debating plot points, or speculating about what will happen next in Reesa's future, engaging with fellow fans can enhance the overall viewing experience and foster a sense of community.

    @itsme_kdv I'm currently on Part 29 and can't get enough! This MF got some serious issues! #foryou #foryoupage #itsmekdv #whotfdidimarry #reesateesa ♬ original sound - ReesaTeesa

    The creator said at one point in their relationship, Legion printed out an itinerary for a trip to London, knowing it was a lifelong dream of Reesa Teesa's but he did not really purchase tickets for the trip.  In a recent video posted on Tuesday, Reesa Teesa revealed that she has taken matters into her own hands and purchased tickets to London and Paris for herself. She excitedly announced that she will be sharing her journey with her followers, inviting them along for the adventure.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

