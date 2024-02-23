Why the world is hooked on Reesa Teesa's Who TF did I marry series

Drawing inspiration from a Biblical character, 'Legion,' who is depicted as being possessed by a multitude of demons, Reesa Teesa shares the evolution and intensification of her relationship over the course of numerous videos.
She reflects on how their bond flourished during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to them cohabitating and eventually tying the knot in January 2021. However, the idyllic facade shattered when she discovered a series of deceitful actions by her partner including a fake identity number, fake bank accounts, fake deaths and even fake siblings which led to the unraveling of their union.
@reesamteesa Who TF Did I Marry- Part One #pathologicalliar #reesateesa #fypシ #fyp ♬ original sound - ReesaTeesa
The story has led to a normal woman in Georgia in the United States to become the most talked about personality on social media, radio and television. Her TikTok account has blown up to over 2.5m followers and 24.5m likes in the span of days.
@bmw We hear you @ReesaTeesa #BMWlove #BMWX5 #fy #BMW ♬ Ted Low Rider - I Green Screen Things
Big brands that were name dropped in the riveting story like BMW have jumped on the drama teasing that they may sponsor the social media star.
@itsme_kdv I'm currently on Part 29 and can't get enough! This MF got some serious issues! #foryou #foryoupage #itsmekdv #whotfdidimarry #reesateesa ♬ original sound - ReesaTeesa
The creator said at one point in their relationship, Legion printed out an itinerary for a trip to London, knowing it was a lifelong dream of Reesa Teesa's but he did not really purchase tickets for the trip. In a recent video posted on Tuesday, Reesa Teesa revealed that she has taken matters into her own hands and purchased tickets to London and Paris for herself. She excitedly announced that she will be sharing her journey with her followers, inviting them along for the adventure.