What’s your employee wellness strategy for twenty twenty thrive?

Mental health is no longer a personal issue, it’s a corporate responsibility. With rising absenteeism and declining productivity, organisations should invest in Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) that not only address mental health issues but cultivate a healthier workplace environment.

In today's workplace, mental health is the true currency of employee wellbeing, yet many companies still overlook a critical truth – traditional wellness programmes alone aren't enough to address the complex challenges that erode mental health, sap productivity, and drive absenteeism. The solution? A more comprehensive approach that combines wellness initiatives with Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) to support employees on every front, from personal struggles to work-related stress.

What are Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs)?

Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) provide structured support to help employees navigate personal and work-related challenges that can impact both their mental health and productivity. While most EAPs offer basic counselling and mental health services, more advanced programmes take a holistic approach, addressing a wider range of employee needs. For example, Coca-Cola’s EAP includes financial planning assistance and stress management tools, Google offers life coaching as part of their support, and Apple extends its counselling services to employees' families, recognising the importance of overall wellbeing.

Key differences between EAPs and traditional wellness programmes:

What sets Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) apart from traditional wellness programmes is their distinct focus and approach. While traditional wellness initiatives prioritise physical health (think fitness challenges and nutrition workshops) EAPs dive deep into mental wellbeing, providing crucial counselling for stress, substance abuse, and even personal crises. And while wellness programmes are typically proactive, inspiring employees to adopt healthier habits, EAPs provide reactive support by offering immediate assistance when employees face mental health challenges.

Key benefits of EAPs include:

EAPs give employees access to counselling and support services that help them manage stress, anxiety, and other mental health concerns. By addressing these issues early, employees can maintain better mental health, leading to increased job satisfaction and stronger employee retention. Boosted productivity: better mental health directly correlates with higher productivity, as employees are less distracted by personal challenges and more focused on their work.



better mental health directly correlates with higher productivity, as employees are less distracted by personal challenges and more focused on their work. Higher retention: when employees feel valued and supported, they are more likely to stay with the company long-term, reducing the costs of hiring and training due to turnover.



when employees feel valued and supported, they are more likely to stay with the company long-term, reducing the costs of hiring and training due to turnover. Positive workplace culture: implementing an EAP shows a commitment to employee well-being, fostering a culture of empathy and support. This can boost morale and strengthen team dynamics.

Why Internal Communications is key to driving EAPs

The challenge with EAPs isn’t just about offering them – it’s about getting employees to use them. Many employees either don’t know these services exist or feel uncomfortable accessing them due to the stigma around mental health. A key reason for low EAP utilisation is poor communication around its value and benefits. Employees often don’t realise how these programmes can help them unless they are promoted effectively within the organisation. That’s where internal communications comes in.

Internal Communications can help maximise the impact of EAPs by:

organisations should actively promote EAP resources through multiple internal channels – such as newsletters, the intranet, and team meetings – to ensure that all employees are informed about the available support. Fostering a safe environment: encouraging open discussions about mental health in the workplace can help break down the stigma around seeking help. Leaders can set the tone by sharing their own experiences or by facilitating conversations on mental health topics.



encouraging open discussions about mental health in the workplace can help break down the stigma around seeking help. Leaders can set the tone by sharing their own experiences or by facilitating conversations on mental health topics. Training managers: providing managers with the training to recognise signs of distress and effectively communicate available resources ensures employees receive support at all levels of the organisation.



providing managers with the training to recognise signs of distress and effectively communicate available resources ensures employees receive support at all levels of the organisation. Highlighting success stories: sharing success stories from employees who have benefited from the EAP can motivate others to seek help. Highlighting these positive outcomes reinforces the programme’s value across the organisation.



sharing success stories from employees who have benefited from the EAP can motivate others to seek help. Highlighting these positive outcomes reinforces the programme’s value across the organisation. Encouraging feedback: regularly seeking employee feedback on their EAP experiences can help identify barriers to usage and areas for improvement. This feedback can guide adjustments to both communication efforts and service offerings.

EAPs are invaluable resources that provide essential support for mental health in the workplace. By improving employee wellbeing, enhancing productivity, reducing turnover rates, and fostering a positive workplace culture, organizations stand to gain significantly from implementing effective EAPs.



