    Unlock your future with Red & Yellow!

    Issued by Red & Yellow
    12 Aug 2024
    12 Aug 2024
    Discover how we're shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and creators. Join Ashley Young, our head of sales, as she shares what sets us apart.
    Unlock your future with Red & Yellow!

    Date: 17 August 2024
    Time: 10am to 12pm
    Venue: Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (97 Durham Ave, Salt River, Cape Town)

    What to expect

    10.10am to 10.30am
    An introduction to Red & Yellow: Teaching the great leaders, inventors, creators and entrepreneurs for the next generation of work.
    Speaker: Ashley Young, head of sales.

    10.30am to 12.00pm
    Meet your lecturers: Learn more about your next qualification from industry pros.

    Our team of student advisors will be on standby to assist with all general enquiries and to help get you registered.

    Find out what makes Red & Yellow unique in building brilliant careers!

    Red & Yellow
    The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.
