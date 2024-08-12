Unlock your future with Red & Yellow!

Discover how we're shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and creators. Join Ashley Young, our head of sales, as she shares what sets us apart.

Date: 17 August 2024

Time: 10am to 12pm

Venue: Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (97 Durham Ave, Salt River, Cape Town)

What to expect

10.10am to 10.30am

An introduction to Red & Yellow: Teaching the great leaders, inventors, creators and entrepreneurs for the next generation of work.

Speaker: Ashley Young, head of sales.

10.30am to 12.00pm

Meet your lecturers: Learn more about your next qualification from industry pros.

Our team of student advisors will be on standby to assist with all general enquiries and to help get you registered.

Find out what makes Red & Yellow unique in building brilliant careers!



