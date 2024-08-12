South Africa's Daily Maverick's Choose Truth campaign for World News Day

The Daily Maverick will present a powerful campaign for 2024, Choose Truth, that news organisations can share with their audiences in the days leading up to World News Day, on 28 September.

This year a new campaign, Choose Truth, created by South Africa's Daily Maverick, will be featured for World News Day (Image supplied)

Choose Truth is the first campaign from Project Kontinuum, a Daily Maverick-incubated effort to reaffirm news media's positive role in the global community. Choose Truth is its blueprint for future collaborations.

World News Day is a global initiative by the news media industry to show the value of journalism through co-organisers the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the World Editors Forum, the network for editors within the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra).

Shared truth with communities

“Even as Journalism everywhere is struggling to maintain its standing and relevance, every day we get to feel the joy of shared truth with our communities,” says Branko Brkic, editor in chief of Daily Maverick.

“ Lives are saved, democracies protected and ordinary people's existence improved. We must never lose sight of these ideals — and we must fight for them,” adds Brkic.

Conceived in 2017 by The Globe and Mail, Canada editor-in-chief David Walmsley, the last iteration of the campaign was supported by more than 500 newsrooms.

“Journalists have to do a better job of explaining themselves.

“World News Day is a chance to engage your audience, to listen to them tell you about how when they met a journalist their life was improved, and about how strong journalism brings out the facts that empower us all,” says Walmsley.

Need for strong journalism

The audience-focused day of awareness highlights the value and need for strong journalism.

News organisations that sign up now to support World News Day 2024 will receive a collection of assets, including video, digital and print ads, social media material and op-eds that they are encouraged to publish and share.

The material will be available in various languages.

Kathy English, chair, the Canadian Journalism Foundation says, “Journalism matters. Facts matter. Truth matters. Without the verified facts that can reveal truth, freedom and democracy can fail.

“Quality journalism that seeks truth can — and does — make a difference to the citizens of the world.

This year, on World News Day 2024, we urge you to choose truth and support your favourite news outlet.”

Martha Ramos, chief editorial officer, OEM, Mexico and President of the World Editors Forum, adds, “In a world overloaded with information and events, many of them challenging, citizens need facts, certainty and perspective.

“Quality journalism offers that and more. On World News Day, we come together as citizens to remember why such journalism matters and why it's worth supporting ethical, trustworthy and truth-seeking news media.”

News organisations and media support agencies wanting to join or support the initiative can get involved by contacting Cherilyn Ireton, executive director of the World Editors Forum: cherilyn.Ireton@wan-ifra.org.