Wan-Ifra and OpenAI launch accelerator to boost AI adoption in newsrooms

Wan-Ifra, the World Association of News Publishers, has unveiled a comprehensive accelerator program for more than 100 news publishers in collaboration with OpenAI. The Newsroom AI Catalyst initiative is designed to expedite AI adoption and implementation in newsrooms, boosting efficiency and fostering the creation of high-quality content.

Programme

The Newsroom AI Catalyst will assist 128 newsrooms across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South Asia. This intensive programme combines expert guidance with hands-on experience, equipping newsroom stakeholders with the knowledge and tools to drive strategic AI initiatives. OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company behind ChatGPT, is funding and providing technical assistance to the initiative.

“News enterprises across the globe have come under pressure from declining advertising and print subscription revenues. The adversity confronting news leaves communities without access to a shared basis of facts and shared values, and puts democracy itself at risk. AI technologies can positively influence news organisations' sustainability as long as you quickly grasp the stakes and understand how to turn it to your advantage." said Vincent Peyrègne, CEO of Wan-Ifra.

"I am delighted by the support of OpenAI to help the newsrooms through the adoption of AI technologies to provide high-quality journalism that is the cornerstone of the news business," he added.

Opportunities

"At OpenAI, we are committed to harnessing the transformative power of AI to expand opportunities broadly. This programme is designed to turbocharge the capabilities of 128 newsrooms across Europe, Asia and Latin America in collaboration with Wan-Ifra," said Tom Rubin, chief of intellectual property and content at OpenAI.

"We are excited to collaborate with Wan-Ifra and news publishers worldwide to cultivate a healthy, sustainable ecosystem that promotes quality journalism."

The accelerator programme lasts three months per team. It includes learning modules, hands-on workshops, a mini hackathon, and a showcase. The program will start with an in-person workshop for the participants and coaches to get to know each other and kick-start the AI prototyping project. Participants will leave the program with a clear idea and plan on how to roll out AI in their newsroom.