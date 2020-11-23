Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Duma CollectiveRT7 DigitalNewzroom AfrikaPrimedia OutdoorNew MediaPrimedia BroadcastingMann MadeBroad MediaDentsuAlgoa FMMscsportsLevergyThe Walt Disney Company AfricaRogerwilcoJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Understanding marketing vs. advertising: Why businesses need both

    Issued by AAA School of Advertising
    24 May 2024
    24 May 2024
    In the bustling world of business, the terms marketing and advertising are often used interchangeably. However, while they share common goals and overlap in many ways, they are distinct disciplines. Understanding the difference between the two, and how they complement each other, is crucial for any business aiming to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.
    Understanding marketing vs. advertising: Why businesses need both

    For those looking to master these crucial skills and excel in the industry, the AAA School of Advertising offers top-notch programmes that prepare students for success. Discover more at aaaschool.ac.za/

    Marketing vs. advertising: The fundamental differences

    Marketing is a broad concept that encompasses the entire process of bringing a product or service to the market. It involves research, strategy, product development, distribution, pricing, and promotion. Marketing is about understanding customer needs, creating value, and building lasting relationships (Kotler & Keller, 2016).

    Advertising, on the other hand, is a subset of marketing. It focuses specifically on promoting products or services through paid channels. Advertising is the act of communicating a message to the public with the aim of persuading them to take a specific action, such as making a purchase (Belch & Belch, 2018).

    To put it simply, marketing is the overall strategy, while advertising is a tactical component within that strategy.

    Why businesses need both marketing and advertising

    1. Holistic strategy and execution

      2. Marketing provides the blueprint for a business's strategy, ensuring that every aspect, from product development to customer service, aligns with the company's goals and market demands. Advertising then executes part of this strategy by delivering specific messages to the target audience, driving immediate action and awareness (Armstrong & Kotler, 2020).

    2. Building and sustaining brand identity

      Marketing involves crafting a brand’s identity, values, and promise. It’s about creating a brand that resonates with the audience on multiple levels. Advertising brings this identity to life, reinforcing the brand message through various campaigns. For example, Nike’s “Just Do It” slogan is a result of meticulous marketing research and strategy, while their memorable ads featuring athletes and inspiring stories bring this slogan to life (Keller, 2013).

    3. Reaching and engaging the target audience

      Effective marketing identifies and understands the target audience, determining the best ways to reach them. Advertising then uses this information to craft messages and select the appropriate channels to engage this audience. Coca-Cola’s marketing team segments its audience and tailors its message accordingly, while its advertisements, like the iconic holiday campaigns featuring Santa Claus, appeal to universal emotions, enhancing engagement (Kotler & Armstrong, 2018).

    4. Measuring and optimising performance

      Marketing involves setting objectives and using various metrics to gauge success. Advertising provides specific data points, such as impressions, click-through rates, and conversions, which help in assessing the effectiveness of the campaigns. This feedback loop is crucial for refining both marketing strategies and advertising tactics. Google Analytics and similar tools allow businesses to track these metrics and optimise their efforts in real-time (Chaffey & Ellis-Chadwick, 2019).

    Case studies: Marketing and advertising in action

    Apple Inc. Apple’s marketing strategy focuses on innovation, premium branding, and creating a unique customer experience. Their advertising, from the famous “1984” Super Bowl ad to the minimalist iPhone campaigns, communicates these values effectively. The synergy between their marketing strategy and advertising execution has established Apple as a leader in the tech industry (Isaacson, 2011).

    Procter & Gamble (P&G). P&G’s marketing strategy involves extensive consumer research and brand management, covering a wide range of household products. Their advertising campaigns, such as the “Thank You, Mum” series for the Olympics, create an emotional connection with the audience, aligning perfectly with their marketing insights (Aaker & Joachimsthaler, 2000).

    Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola’s marketing strategy centres on global appeal and universal themes of happiness and togetherness. Their advertising campaigns, like the “Share a Coke” initiative, are designed to create personal connections and encourage sharing, translating marketing strategies into engaging consumer experiences (Batra, Myers, & Aaker, 1996).

    In the world of business, marketing and advertising are not just buzzwords; they are essential components that work hand-in-hand to drive success. Marketing provides the strategic foundation and a deep understanding of the market, while advertising brings this strategy to life, engaging the target audience and driving action. Businesses that master both disciplines are well-equipped to build strong brands, foster customer loyalty, and achieve sustained growth.

    References

    • Aaker, D. A., & Joachimsthaler, E. (2000). Brand Leadership. Free Press.
    • Armstrong, G., & Kotler, P. (2020). Marketing: An Introduction. Pearson.
    • Batra, R., Myers, J. G., & Aaker, D. A. (1996). Advertising Management. Prentice Hall.
    • Belch, G. E., & Belch, M. A. (2018). Advertising and Promotion: An Integrated Marketing Communications Perspective. McGraw-Hill Education.
    • Chaffey, D., & Ellis-Chadwick, F. (2019). Digital Marketing: Strategy, Implementation and Practice. Pearson.
    • Isaacson, W. (2011). Steve Jobs. Simon & Schuster.
    • Keller, K. L. (2013). Strategic Brand Management: Building, Measuring, and Managing Brand Equity. Pearson Education.
    • Kotler, P., & Armstrong, G. (2018). Principles of Marketing. Pearson.
    • Kotler, P., & Keller, K. L. (2016). Marketing Management. Pearson.

    NextOptions
    AAA School of Advertising
    Together with advertising agencies, design companies, media agencies and marketers as strong partners, the AAA's vision is to set and maintain globally recognised standards for world class education and training of students.

    Related

    Beyond the Classroom: AAA's showcase inspires tomorrow's creatives
    AAA School of AdvertisingBeyond the Classroom: AAA's showcase inspires tomorrow's creatives
    12 Dec 2023
    AAA student showcase spotlights the next generation of creatives
    AAA School of AdvertisingAAA student showcase spotlights the next generation of creatives
    19 Oct 2023
    Richfield's Shireen Chengadu appointed Sabsa vice-chair
    Richfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRichfield's Shireen Chengadu appointed Sabsa vice-chair
    9 Oct 2023
    ACA announces 2022/2023 board of directors
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingACA announces 2022/2023 board of directors
    13 Jul 2022
    Silver and bronze awards for AAA School of Advertising at the Pendoring and Loeries 2021
    AAA School of AdvertisingSilver and bronze awards for AAA School of Advertising at the Pendoring and Loeries 2021
    18 Nov 2021
    AAA School of Advertising hosting its 2021 student showcase
    AAA School of AdvertisingAAA School of Advertising hosting its 2021 student showcase
    20 Oct 2021
    Revelations in times of adversity
    AAA School of AdvertisingRevelations in times of adversity
    30 Nov 2020
    #Newsmaker: Tshepo Tumahole wins Loeries Young Creatives Award
    #Newsmaker: Tshepo Tumahole wins Loeries Young Creatives Award
     23 Nov 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz