Evolution, or revolution?

Is Jaguar’s rebranding a strategic move forward or a turn in the wrong direction?

For decades, Jaguar stood tall within the motor vehicle industry. From 2026, Jaguar aims to rebrand as an electric-only brand. While the transition to EVs necessitates change, could completely abandoning 90 years of brand heritage seem strategically questionable? Perhaps.

The transformation appears radical – perhaps too radical. By targeting a younger, more urban, and 'design-minded' demographic, Jaguar seems to be steering away from its established, somewhat older customer base. With predictions suggesting that a large proportion of existing customers may not follow them into this new era, one must question: is this a bold vision or unnecessary risk?

The new buzzwords like 'exuberant', and 'delete ordinary' feel disconnected from automotive purchasing decisions but, if anything, consumer behaviour has changed drastically in the past 10 years. Could Jaguar be a pioneer in a new style of automotive advertising? In an age where cars are increasingly seen as lifestyle statements rather than just transportation, perhaps Jaguar's abstract approach might resonate with a generation that values experience over tradition.

The brand's decision to scale down to approximately 20 UK dealers, supplemented by 'curated brand stores', signals a dramatic shift in their retail strategy. While this aligns with modern luxury retail trends, does it risk losing the very customers who have kept Jaguar's engines running for generations?

If the new EVs are exceptional, these marketing 'missteps' may be forgotten (but are they really missteps?). Think about it: the automotive landscape is evolving rapidly, and perhaps what seems out of touch today might become the new normal tomorrow. After all, who could have predicted the success of Tesla's minimalist approach a decade ago?

However, the disconnect between heritage and new positioning creates unnecessary risks for an already challenging transition – and I am not just referring to the economic challenges. If the new Jaguar EVs are to be priced at double of their current vehicles, this could present challenges in its own right. The journey to transition to EV doesn't require abandoning brand authenticity – Tesla proved you can be both innovative and true to your core identity. Jaguar's challenge now is to find its way back to authentic luxury while moving forward technologically.

The question remains: in their rush to embrace the future, has Jaguar forgotten what made them special in the first place? Or are we witnessing the birth of a new type of luxury car brand, one that breaks free from the constraints of traditional automotive marketing? Only time – and sales figures – will tell if this new marketing approach pays off.

For now, we can only watch as this iconic brand attempts to reinvent itself for the electric age. Whether this transformation will be remembered as a visionary move or a cautionary tale remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the automotive world will be watching closely as Jaguar attempts to prove that revolution, rather than evolution, is the path to future success. As advertisers, we know one thing: move with the times or be left behind.



