Penquin celebrates big wins at the 2024 Assegai Awards

Penquin earned top leadership awards in four categories for its outstanding work this past year. The agency won in the Video Content category for ‘Suzuki Jimny 5-Door – Chasing the Fun', and in the Integrated Campaign category for ‘Suzuki Fronx Vehicle Launch – Defining the Next Generation of Compact SUVs'. Their work also shone in the Experiential category with ‘The Suzuki Experience at the Festival of Motoring 2023', and Suzuki South Africa received a special recognition as Brand of the Year.

Demonstrating their creativity across sectors, Penquin was awarded three bronze awards this year. These included the Consumer Products & Services category for the 2023 Xbox Festive Campaign and the Automotive category for the Suzuki Fronx Vehicle Launch. Additionally, Nicole Glover, social and digital media director at Penquin, was honoured with a bronze award in the Direct Marketer of the Year category, celebrating her impactful contributions to the industry.

Penquin’s commitment to nurturing young talent was also acknowledged, with Dylan Samuel, lead digital specialist, winning gold in the Young Direct Marketer of the Year category, reinforcing Penquin’s role in fostering the next generation of marketing talent.

“This year’s Assegai Awards showcase the brilliant minds and dedication of our team,” says Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin. “Each project reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries, creating meaningful connections with audiences, and driving outstanding results for our clients. These accolades are not only a testament to our team's hard work but also a reflection of our clients' trust in our vision. We’re incredibly proud to be part of raising the standard for the South African marketing industry.”

As an agency focused on creative brilliance and measurable results, Penquin’s success at the 2024 Assegai Awards reinforces its position as a leader in delivering strategic, results-driven marketing solutions that drive the industry forward.



