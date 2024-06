Uncle Waffles, the talented DJ and entertainer has successfully built her brand through a variety of strategic and impactful actions that have catapulted her from Southern Africa to the world.

Uncle Waffle enjoys the burger namd after her. Source: KFC.

Here are five key moments that have significantly contributed to her brand development:

1. Breakout Performance

Uncle Waffles gained widespread attention when a video of her DJing on social media went viral. Her energetic performance and unique style captured the attention of fans worldwide, leading to a significant increase in her following.

2. Remember the KFC Waffle burger?

Savoury waffles have long been a beloved staple in the United States, and this delicious trend finally made its way to South Africa, thanks to a creative collaboration between KFC and the popular DJ, Uncle Waffles. The collaboration played on Uncle Waffles' name, bringing the unique Waffle Burger to South African consumers.

The Waffle Burger quickly became a sensation, drawing attention from influencers and consumers alike. Social media platforms buzzed with debriefings and reviews as people eagerly shared their experiences. Some loved the innovative twist, praising the perfect blend of sweet and savory flavors, while others had mixed feelings, sparking lively debates online.

3. A fashion girl

It's not unusual to see the music sensation at fashion shows for luxury international brands. Here she is as a guest of Pharell Williams and Louis Vuitton, earlier in June.

Her distinctive fashion sense and style have become a key part of her brand. Uncle Waffles often showcases her unique outfits and looks, which not only set her apart from other DJs but also attract fashion enthusiasts, expanding her reach beyond just music fans.

4. A first of many

Coca-Cola recently launched its first-ever 100% African-made drink, Coca-Cola Wozzaah and of course, Uncle Waffles is the star.

5. BET award nomination

The young star was also recognised for her contributions to music when she was nominated for a BET award in 2023 for Best International Act nominee.