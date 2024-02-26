Treat yourself to chocolate cake and coffee for only R65!

Tuck into a slice of our mouthwatering Bar-One Cake from Chateau Gateau and a cup of our finest coffee, including filter, espresso, Americano, flat white, caffé latte, and cappuccino (excludes speciality coffee with added spirit or liqueur). We’ll also happily swap out coffee for tea or hot chocolate if you prefer.
Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says, “Winter has us reaching for richer treats, and this special offer of scrumptious chocolate cake and gourmet coffee is a little indulgence that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re rounding off lunch or dinner, or popping in with a friend or colleague at teatime, we look forward to welcoming you to our restaurants.”