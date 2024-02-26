Industries

    Treat yourself to chocolate cake and coffee for only R65!

    Issued by City Lodge Hotel
    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    World Chocolate Day is on 7 July, and City Lodge Hotels is celebrating by treating you with a chocolate cake and coffee combo deal priced at only R65. This special offer is available for the whole month of July 2024, so head to your nearest Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, or Town Lodge across South Africa and treat yourself.
    Treat yourself to chocolate cake and coffee for only R65!

    Tuck into a slice of our mouthwatering Bar-One Cake from Chateau Gateau and a cup of our finest coffee, including filter, espresso, Americano, flat white, caffé latte, and cappuccino (excludes speciality coffee with added spirit or liqueur). We’ll also happily swap out coffee for tea or hot chocolate if you prefer.

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says, “Winter has us reaching for richer treats, and this special offer of scrumptious chocolate cake and gourmet coffee is a little indulgence that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re rounding off lunch or dinner, or popping in with a friend or colleague at teatime, we look forward to welcoming you to our restaurants.”

    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.

    Let's do Biz