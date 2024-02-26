Treat yourself to chocolate cake and coffee for only R65!

World Chocolate Day is on 7 July, and City Lodge Hotels is celebrating by treating you with a chocolate cake and coffee combo deal priced at only R65. This special offer is available for the whole month of July 2024, so head to your nearest Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, or Town Lodge across South Africa and treat yourself.

Tuck into a slice of our mouthwatering Bar-One Cake from Chateau Gateau and a cup of our finest coffee, including filter, espresso, Americano, flat white, caffé latte, and cappuccino (excludes speciality coffee with added spirit or liqueur). We’ll also happily swap out coffee for tea or hot chocolate if you prefer.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says, “Winter has us reaching for richer treats, and this special offer of scrumptious chocolate cake and gourmet coffee is a little indulgence that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re rounding off lunch or dinner, or popping in with a friend or colleague at teatime, we look forward to welcoming you to our restaurants.”



