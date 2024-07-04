Teaching nutrition: Crucial in combating SA's childhood obesity crisis

Earlier this year, the Taste Explorers Cookbook was launched in collaboration with registered dietitian Monique Piderit. Packed with more than 25 nutritious recipes, it helps parents create healthy and delicious school lunches and dinners for their children.

Source: Supplied.

Building on this success and driven by the shocking statistics of childhood obesity in South Africa, B-well Foods is once again emphasising the importance of teaching children about nutrition. We encourage families to make every day cooking a fun and engaging activity, turning meal preparation into a quality-time experience rather than a chore.

Childhood obesity crisis

According to the South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, childhood obesity in South Africa is a growing concern. Approximately 13.5% of children aged 6-14 years are classified as overweight or obese—that is more than 1 in 10 children.

This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for immediate intervention to address the nutritional habits of our youth.

“With such an alarming statistic, it is clear that we face a pressing need to address the nutritional habits of our youth. Immediate intervention is essential to combat this growing concern and promote healthier lifestyles for our children,” comments Piderit.

Childhood obesity causes

Several factors contribute to the increasing rates of obesity among South African children:

Poor dietary habits: High consumption of sugary drinks, fast foods, and snacks high in fat and sugar is a significant contributor. Many children are not consuming enough fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

High consumption of sugary drinks, fast foods, and snacks high in fat and sugar is a significant contributor. Many children are not consuming enough fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Lack of physical activity: The rise in sedentary lifestyles, driven by increased screen time and reduced physical education in schools, exacerbates the problem.

The rise in sedentary lifestyles, driven by increased screen time and reduced physical education in schools, exacerbates the problem. Socio-economic factors: Limited access to affordable, healthy foods in certain communities forces families to rely on less expensive, processed options.

Limited access to affordable, healthy foods in certain communities forces families to rely on less expensive, processed options. Parental influence: Children often mirror their parents' eating habits. If parents are not educated about nutrition, it's challenging to pass on healthy habits to their children.

Teaching nutrition importance

Piderit emphasises the value of hands-on cooking activities in teaching children about nutrition. She states, “Teaching children about nutrition through hands-on cooking activities not only helps combat childhood obesity but also sets the foundation for lifelong healthy eating habits. Initiatives like the Taste Explorers campaign and B-well’s current focus on making everyday cooking fun and engaging are essential steps in this journey.”

Involving children in meal preparation can significantly benefit their health. Research indicates that children who cook are more likely to make healthier food choices.

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, these children are more willing to try new foods and consume more fruits and vegetables.

To provide more actionable insights, here are some expert tips on ensuring children have nutritious school lunches, snacks, and dinners:

Balanced school lunches: Include a mix of lean proteins (like chicken, beans, eggs, yoghurt, milk, maas), whole grains (such as wholewheat bread, crackers, high fibre pasta), and a variety of colourful vegetables and fruits. This combination ensures children get essential nutrients to keep them energised throughout the day.

Healthy snacks: Opt for snacks that are high in fibre and low in added sugars. Examples include apple slices with nut butter, carrot sticks with hummus, yoghurt with fruit or a handful of unsalted nuts.

Nutritious dinners: Focus on balanced meals that include a lean protein, a variety of vegetables, and whole grains. Incorporate healthy fats, like nuts, peanut butter, and those found in canola oil, to support overall health.

The rising rates of childhood obesity in South Africa highlight the need for educating parents to make healthier choices and provide healthier food offerings for their children.

"At B-well Foods, we believe that instilling healthy eating habits from an early age is vital. Its products are rich in Omega-3 and made from 100% GMO-free canola oil that provides a nutritious foundation for various recipes," says Piderit.

"Its canola oil is endorsed by the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa and carries the Cansa Smart Choice seal. Its products not only offer health benefits but also ensure that the meals prepared are delicious and appealing to children.

"By teaching our children about nutrition and involving them in cooking, we can combat this issue and foster a generation of healthier, more informed individuals."