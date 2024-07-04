Teaching nutrition: Crucial in combating SA's childhood obesity crisis

Building on this success and driven by the shocking statistics of childhood obesity in South Africa, B-well Foods is once again emphasising the importance of teaching children about nutrition. We encourage families to make every day cooking a fun and engaging activity, turning meal preparation into a quality-time experience rather than a chore.
According to the South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, childhood obesity in South Africa is a growing concern. Approximately 13.5% of children aged 6-14 years are classified as overweight or obese—that is more than 1 in 10 children.
This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for immediate intervention to address the nutritional habits of our youth.
“With such an alarming statistic, it is clear that we face a pressing need to address the nutritional habits of our youth. Immediate intervention is essential to combat this growing concern and promote healthier lifestyles for our children,” comments Piderit.
Several factors contribute to the increasing rates of obesity among South African children:
Piderit emphasises the value of hands-on cooking activities in teaching children about nutrition. She states, “Teaching children about nutrition through hands-on cooking activities not only helps combat childhood obesity but also sets the foundation for lifelong healthy eating habits. Initiatives like the Taste Explorers campaign and B-well’s current focus on making everyday cooking fun and engaging are essential steps in this journey.”
Involving children in meal preparation can significantly benefit their health. Research indicates that children who cook are more likely to make healthier food choices.
According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, these children are more willing to try new foods and consume more fruits and vegetables.
To provide more actionable insights, here are some expert tips on ensuring children have nutritious school lunches, snacks, and dinners:
The rising rates of childhood obesity in South Africa highlight the need for educating parents to make healthier choices and provide healthier food offerings for their children.
"At B-well Foods, we believe that instilling healthy eating habits from an early age is vital. Its products are rich in Omega-3 and made from 100% GMO-free canola oil that provides a nutritious foundation for various recipes," says Piderit.
"Its canola oil is endorsed by the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa and carries the Cansa Smart Choice seal. Its products not only offer health benefits but also ensure that the meals prepared are delicious and appealing to children.
"By teaching our children about nutrition and involving them in cooking, we can combat this issue and foster a generation of healthier, more informed individuals."