Top SA musicians live The Rand Show 2024

The Rand Show unveils an electrifying lineup of musicians

The Rand Show is promising an incredible musical experience when it opens its doors from 28 March to 1 April this year. Music lovers are in for a treat as South Africa's biggest consumer exhibition unveils its lineup of some of South Africa's hottest talent. From soulful melodies to energetic beats, The Rand Show promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.

Louise Carver: Friday, 29 March & Saturday, 30 March – Craft Area Stage

The two-time Billboard number-one artist, Louise Carver, is set to grace the Craft Area Stage on Friday and Saturday. Known for her powerful vocals and emotive lyrics, Louise's illustrious career includes multiple South African Music Award nominations and international chart-topping hits. Her latest studio album, "Dark Secrets", earned her a coveted SAMA for "Best Adult Contemporary Album".

Jesse Clegg: Friday, 29 March – Main Stage

Jesse Clegg, the platinum-selling singer-songwriter, will take centre stage on Friday. With three studio albums under his belt and eight top 10 singles, Jesse is a force to be reckoned with in the South African music scene. His heartfelt lyrics and captivating performances have earned him accolades and a dedicated fan base.

Pabi Cooper: Saturday, 30 March – Main Stage

Multi-talented rising star Pabi Cooper is not only pursuing her dream of becoming Mzansi's youngest referee but also making waves in the music scene. A dancer, performer, and football enthusiast, Pabi brings an undeniable energy and charisma to the Main Stage on Saturday.

Mellow and Sleazy: Sunday, 31 March – Main Stage

Amapiano sensations Mellow and Sleazy are set to ignite the Main Stage on Sunday. The power duo has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts locally and internationally with their infectious beats and collaborations with industry heavyweights. Known for their versatility, Mellow and Sleazy are here to ensure that The Rand Show's Main Stage becomes a dancefloor like no other.

Kamo Mphela: Monday, 1 April – Main Stage

Known as the "Queen of Amapiano", Kamo Mphela will close The Rand Show with a bang on Monday. With a passion for dance that started at an early age, Kamo's performances are a mesmerising blend of skill and style. Signed to Major League Music, she has taken the Amapiano genre by storm with hits like "Sbwl" and "Amanikiniki".

Soweto's Finest (Daily dance performances)

Adding a dynamic element to The Rand Show, Soweto's Finest, one of the country's most popular dance/music groups, will deliver daily dance performances. With 15 years in the industry, their consistency and hard work have earned them prestigious opportunities, including performing at the World Cup (2010) and the AFCON Closing Ceremony (2013).

Event schedule:

Daily Soweto's Finest dance performances

Friday, 29 March: Louise Carver - Craft Area Stage

Jesse Clegg - Main Stage

Saturday, 30 March: Pabi Cooper - Main Stage Louise Carver - Craft Area Stage

Sunday, 31 March: Mellow and Sleazy - Main Stage

Monday, 1 April: Kamo Mphela - Main Stage



