Celebrating diversity and inclusion at Cape Town Pride with P&G's Gable initiative

As Cape Town Pride comes to an end, we reflect on a momentous occasion that marked not only a celebration of love, diversity, and equality but also a powerful display of solidarity and allyship. This year, P&G proudly stood alongside the LGBTQ+ community, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to inclusivity and support for queer voices through its groundbreaking Gable initiative.

In commemorating 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in South Africa and 18 years since the legalisation of same-sex marriage, P&G displayed its dedication to fostering a more inclusive society, one that embraces and celebrates all identities. The Gable initiative, launched with fervour during Cape Town Pride, symbolises P&G's ongoing efforts to uplift LGBTQ+ voices and advocate for equality beyond mere lip service.

For years, P&G has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ advocacy, working hard to show their solidarity to the cause through its brands, partnerships, and internal initiatives. The establishment of S.A. Gable in 2015, P&G's LGBTQ+ Employee group in South Africa, stands as a testament to this commitment, serving as a vital platform for queer employees to thrive and make their voices heard.

Jaryd Otto, senior sales director, reiterated P&G's dedication to amplifying queer voices, stating: "S.A. Gable demonstrates our commitment at P&G to be a platform that elevates LGBTQ+. Our goal is to spotlight not only our products but also to amplify LGBTQ+ voices in South Africa and articulate what representation in South African society truly means."

P&G's relentless advocacy has not gone unnoticed, as shown by the prestigious accolades received in recent years. In 2021, P&G was honoured with a gold tier SAWEI award for LGBTQ+ inclusion, and in 2022, the company was among the top three nominees at the Feather Awards, further inspiring its commitment to equality and fostering a welcoming environment for all.

As part of its commitment to true inclusion, P&G, alongside the Gillette Venus team, invited thousands of South Africans to join them in marching against intolerance, LGBTQIA-phobia, and human rights injustices at Cape Town Pride. The Gillette Venus Pride activation team spearheaded the march, inviting participants to gather at Alfred Street, Green Point, on 2 March 2024 to embrace the beauty of their true selves and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

The march, which commenced outside Prestwich Primary School, saw participants pause at Somerset Road for a poignant ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the start of the march, before concluding outside the Festival Grounds at Green Point Track. The event was a resounding success, bringing together individuals from all walks of life to celebrate love, acceptance, and unity.

For more interviews or information about P&G's ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion and upcoming initiatives, please contact Dineo Mofokeng at az.oc.thgieelpirt@2rp.