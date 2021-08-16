Industries

    Celebrating diversity and inclusion at Cape Town Pride with P&G's Gable initiative

    Issued by P&G
    5 Mar 2024
    5 Mar 2024
    As Cape Town Pride comes to an end, we reflect on a momentous occasion that marked not only a celebration of love, diversity, and equality but also a powerful display of solidarity and allyship. This year, P&G proudly stood alongside the LGBTQ+ community, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to inclusivity and support for queer voices through its groundbreaking Gable initiative.
    Celebrating diversity and inclusion at Cape Town Pride with P&G's Gable initiative

    In commemorating 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in South Africa and 18 years since the legalisation of same-sex marriage, P&G displayed its dedication to fostering a more inclusive society, one that embraces and celebrates all identities. The Gable initiative, launched with fervour during Cape Town Pride, symbolises P&G's ongoing efforts to uplift LGBTQ+ voices and advocate for equality beyond mere lip service.

    For years, P&G has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ advocacy, working hard to show their solidarity to the cause through its brands, partnerships, and internal initiatives. The establishment of S.A. Gable in 2015, P&G's LGBTQ+ Employee group in South Africa, stands as a testament to this commitment, serving as a vital platform for queer employees to thrive and make their voices heard.

    Jaryd Otto, senior sales director, reiterated P&G's dedication to amplifying queer voices, stating: "S.A. Gable demonstrates our commitment at P&G to be a platform that elevates LGBTQ+. Our goal is to spotlight not only our products but also to amplify LGBTQ+ voices in South Africa and articulate what representation in South African society truly means."

    Celebrating diversity and inclusion at Cape Town Pride with P&G's Gable initiative

    P&G's relentless advocacy has not gone unnoticed, as shown by the prestigious accolades received in recent years. In 2021, P&G was honoured with a gold tier SAWEI award for LGBTQ+ inclusion, and in 2022, the company was among the top three nominees at the Feather Awards, further inspiring its commitment to equality and fostering a welcoming environment for all.

    As part of its commitment to true inclusion, P&G, alongside the Gillette Venus team, invited thousands of South Africans to join them in marching against intolerance, LGBTQIA-phobia, and human rights injustices at Cape Town Pride. The Gillette Venus Pride activation team spearheaded the march, inviting participants to gather at Alfred Street, Green Point, on 2 March 2024 to embrace the beauty of their true selves and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

    The march, which commenced outside Prestwich Primary School, saw participants pause at Somerset Road for a poignant ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the start of the march, before concluding outside the Festival Grounds at Green Point Track. The event was a resounding success, bringing together individuals from all walks of life to celebrate love, acceptance, and unity.

    Celebrating diversity and inclusion at Cape Town Pride with P&G's Gable initiative

    For more interviews or information about P&G's ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion and upcoming initiatives, please contact Dineo Mofokeng at az.oc.thgieelpirt@2rp.

