Triple Eight takes top agency awards!

Triple Eight, a creative force for good and growth, once again proved its excellence by winning an outstanding nine awards at the 2024 Assegai Awards. This all-female agency continues to shine for its innovation, social impact, and strategic execution.

The prestigious Assegai Awards ceremony took place on Thursday, 14 November, at The Venue in Melrose Arch. The event celebrated integrated marketing campaigns that deliver exceptional results, and Triple Eight emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners.

“We are incredibly proud of these accolades, which bring our total to 58 awards for creativity, effectiveness, and impact over the past five years. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to our clients and our passion for elevating their brands through strategic excellence,” said Sarika Modi, Managing Director and Founder of Triple Eight Marketing.

Triple Eight’s 2024 Assegai Awards:

Category Campaign Award Experiential Give a Voice to Story Time Gold CSR-Social Good Give a Voice to Story Time Gold Multi-Language Give a Voice to Story Time Gold Multi-Language How Cadbury Made Book Love Strengthen Brand Love Gold Food & Beverages Cadbury's Generosity Audiobook Studios Gold CSR-Social Good The Cadbury Homegrown Story of Impact Gold Experiential Yours For Generations - Cadbury's 200th Birthday Bronze Food & Beverages Yours For Generations - Cadbury's 200th Birthday Bronze

Additionally, Triple Eight was honoured with the Nkosi Award, one of only three special accolades presented during the event. This prestigious award is given to an entry that demonstrates exceptional performance across ROI, strategy, and creativity, representing the highest-ranking campaign of the year.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the Cadbury brand team, with special mention to Tshepo Chaka, Lara Sidersky, Jacques Bezuidenhout, Arpan Sur, Thembi Buthelezi, and Shree Moodley. By trusting us with your campaign and giving us the creative freedom to work, we have built something that not only impacted people but will also leave a longlasting change in their lives. This win is also a celebration of our agency partners—Ogilvy, Accenture, Star Media, and Hogarth—without whom this achievement would not have been possible,” added Modi.

The awards recognised three remarkable campaigns for Cadbury:

The Cadbury Homegrown Story of Impact and Cadbury Generosity Storytime Studio: These initiatives focused on improving literacy among South African children by encouraging reading, developing stories, and recording audiobooks in all 11 official languages.



and These initiatives focused on improving literacy among South African children by encouraging reading, developing stories, and recording audiobooks in all 11 official languages. Cadbury’s 200th Birthday: A celebration of the brand’s rich heritage in South Africa, centered on memories created through every bite of Cadbury chocolate.

“Our three-year journey with Cadbury has delivered exceptional results for the brand and meaningful impact for the community. We would like to thank DMASA for organising the Assegai Awards and everyone who contributed to this recognition of our work,” concluded Modi.

The Assegai Awards are renowned for recognizing breakthrough strategies, creative brilliance, and outstanding results. With this latest achievement, the future looks even brighter for Triple Eight as they continue to lead the way as a creative force for good and a key industry contributor.

