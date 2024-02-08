Joburg Film Festival celebrates storytelling

As the curtain draws on the sixth edition of the Joburg Film Festival, presented by MultiChoice and in partnership with Absa, the official awards ceremony took place on Sunday, 3 March 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg North.

L to R: Nomsa Philiso, CEO - General Entertainment MultiChoice; Tim Mangwedi - JFF Executive Director / Founder and Morakane Mosupyoe, Gauteng MEC of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation. Image supplied

Highlighting a variety of films crafted by both local and international filmmakers, the festival unfolded against the vibrant canvas extending from Sandton to Milpark. Offering an assortment of cinematic gems originating from over 30 countries, the festival held audiences spellbound. From thought-provoking documentaries to gripping dramas and inspiring narratives, it reverberated with the power of storytelling and the myriad hues of human experiences.

The culmination of the festival brought together industry players eagerly anticipating the announcement of the finest films.

Here are all the winners...

Amidst fierce competition, the coveted title of Best Film has been bestowed upon Yellow Bus. This gripping feature, shot across four distinct countries, immerses viewers in its intense narrative against the backdrop of a sand-swept city nestled in the heart of the Arabian Gulf.

With its evocative setting and compelling storyline, this feature captivated audiences and stood out as a testament to the power of cinematic storytelling.

The coveted title of Best African Film has been awarded to the local South African production Death of a Whistleblower. This gripping tale, crafted by South African filmmakers, captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling and compelling performances.

Set against the backdrop of contemporary South Africa, the feature delves into themes of corruption, morality, and justice, resonating deeply with viewers. Its recognition as the Best African Film underscores its significance and excellence within the African cinematic landscape.

Opening the festival with a surge of cinematic energy, London Recruits claimed the Best Documentary award of the evening. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Gordan Main and brought to life by producers Jacinta De Nobrega and Robyn Slovo, this captivating documentary guided audiences through the turbulent landscape of the 1960s.

Based on true events, London Recruits sheds light on a lesser-known chapter of history, offering a compelling narrative that resonates deeply with viewers.

A special mention went to the multi-award winning doccie film Who I am Not. Directed by Tünde Skovrán, this moving, funny, illuminating, and taboo-breaking film, set in Joburg follows the lives of two intersex South Africans – one a beauty queen the other an activist. This film sheds light and gives a voice to an underrepresented community in both English and Sesotho.

Aspiring filmmakers from across the country were invited to submit a short film as part of the Young Voices film competition. Ultimately the super talented Ntokozo Mlaba took the Young Voice Award for the short film Everything Nothing. He walks away with a series of prizes including a bursary and internship.