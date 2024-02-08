Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

FusionDesignHeineken BeveragesRand ShowPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comDNA Brand ArchitectsThe Walt Disney Company AfricaSpecialised ExhibitionsJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Film News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

JJ Tabane on Coalitions leading up to the 2024 General Elections in May.

JJ Tabane on Coalitions leading up to the 2024 General Elections in May.

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Joburg Film Festival celebrates storytelling

    5 Mar 2024
    5 Mar 2024
    As the curtain draws on the sixth edition of the Joburg Film Festival, presented by MultiChoice and in partnership with Absa, the official awards ceremony took place on Sunday, 3 March 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg North.
    L to R: Nomsa Philiso, CEO - General Entertainment MultiChoice; Tim Mangwedi - JFF Executive Director / Founder and Morakane Mosupyoe, Gauteng MEC of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation. Image supplied
    L to R: Nomsa Philiso, CEO - General Entertainment MultiChoice; Tim Mangwedi - JFF Executive Director / Founder and Morakane Mosupyoe, Gauteng MEC of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation. Image supplied

    Highlighting a variety of films crafted by both local and international filmmakers, the festival unfolded against the vibrant canvas extending from Sandton to Milpark. Offering an assortment of cinematic gems originating from over 30 countries, the festival held audiences spellbound. From thought-provoking documentaries to gripping dramas and inspiring narratives, it reverberated with the power of storytelling and the myriad hues of human experiences.

    The culmination of the festival brought together industry players eagerly anticipating the announcement of the finest films.

    Here are all the winners...

    Amidst fierce competition, the coveted title of Best Film has been bestowed upon Yellow Bus. This gripping feature, shot across four distinct countries, immerses viewers in its intense narrative against the backdrop of a sand-swept city nestled in the heart of the Arabian Gulf.

    With its evocative setting and compelling storyline, this feature captivated audiences and stood out as a testament to the power of cinematic storytelling.

    The coveted title of Best African Film has been awarded to the local South African production Death of a Whistleblower. This gripping tale, crafted by South African filmmakers, captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling and compelling performances.

    Set against the backdrop of contemporary South Africa, the feature delves into themes of corruption, morality, and justice, resonating deeply with viewers. Its recognition as the Best African Film underscores its significance and excellence within the African cinematic landscape.

    Opening the festival with a surge of cinematic energy, London Recruits claimed the Best Documentary award of the evening. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Gordan Main and brought to life by producers Jacinta De Nobrega and Robyn Slovo, this captivating documentary guided audiences through the turbulent landscape of the 1960s.

    Based on true events, London Recruits sheds light on a lesser-known chapter of history, offering a compelling narrative that resonates deeply with viewers.

    A special mention went to the multi-award winning doccie film Who I am Not. Directed by Tünde Skovrán, this moving, funny, illuminating, and taboo-breaking film, set in Joburg follows the lives of two intersex South Africans – one a beauty queen the other an activist. This film sheds light and gives a voice to an underrepresented community in both English and Sesotho.

    Aspiring filmmakers from across the country were invited to submit a short film as part of the Young Voices film competition. Ultimately the super talented Ntokozo Mlaba took the Young Voice Award for the short film Everything Nothing. He walks away with a series of prizes including a bursary and internship.

    Read more: Absa, Multichoice, Joburg Film Festival
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Canal+ raises bid for MultiChoice
     1 hour
    Absa enables automotive industry engagement at Cars Consumer Awards
    OnPoint PRAbsa enables automotive industry engagement at Cars Consumer Awards
    Absa partners with Cars.co.za to drive automotive excellence in South Africa
    OnPoint PRAbsa partners with Cars.co.za to drive automotive excellence in South Africa
    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa. Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
    Canal Plus must make offer to MultiChoice shareholders, says regulator
     28 Feb 2024
    Absa declares bold new business and brand promise across all of its markets
    OnPoint PRAbsa declares bold new business and brand promise across all of its markets
    Source: © DStv Gauteng Multichoice’s annual DStv price increases have been announced to consumers and range from just over three percent to almost seven percent
    MultiChoice's annual DStv price increases no April Fools' joke
     20 Feb 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport URC ad delights, AutoTrader Valentine's ad cruel
    #OrchidsandOnions: SuperSport URC ad delights, AutoTrader Valentine's ad cruel
     20 Feb 2024
    Source:
    MultiChoice will pay settlement of $37.3m to Nigerian tax authorities
     8 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz