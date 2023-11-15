Royal gems: Top 5 Airbnbs across South African borders

With the year rushing by already, it’s the perfect opportunity to start planning upcoming adventures and memorable getaways for 2024.

While international travel may still present some challenges, this in itself will open up doors for you to explore your own local continent and to immerse yourself in as-of-yet undiscovered diverse experiences.

With this in mind, here is a selection of five popular Airbnb destinations based in five neighbouring countries to South Africa that boast 5-star ratings in stunning locations and have home-away-from-home appeal:

1. Bush and lake bonanza at Bushwillow Lodge

This is your chance to live like royalty at the Royal Jozini Private Game Reserve, situated in the south-eastern corner of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland.

This premier game-viewing destination is home to an impressive array of wildlife, including three of the Big 5, the formidable Tigerfish and over 400 bird species.

Located in a low-risk malaria area, guests can safely embark on unforgettable game-viewing experiences on land and from the water while also casting a line into one of the few places in Africa where Tigerfish are found, namely Lake Jozini.

The picturesque private residential estate also offers you the unique opportunity to explore magnificent mountain-, bush- and lake territories where savvy investors have bought plots and built their dream home for holidays and primary residence.

With its warm hospitality and authentic experiences, eSwatini promises traveller’s an unforgettable journey into the heart of Africa’s last absolute monarchy.

2. Villa in Tofu Beach, Mozambique

This hidden gem along the southeastern coast of Africa, beckons travellers with its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and rich history.

Blessed with an extensive coastline along the Indian Ocean, Mozambique boasts stunning tropical islands and crystal-clear waters, making it a haven for beach lovers and water-sports enthusiasts.

Diverse marine life thrives in its coral reefs, offering unique snorkelling and diving experiences. Inland, travellers can explore historic cities such as Maputo, with its colonial architecture and bustling markets, or venture into the wilds of Gorongosa National Park to witness the Big Five and other magnificent wildlife.

With its warm hospitality and unique blend of African, Arab, and Portuguese influences, Mozambique promises an unforgettable journey filled with adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences.

3. Guesthouse in Gaborone, Botswana

In a land of untamed beauty and pristine wilderness, this cosy cottage beckons travellers with its unique safari experiences and warm hospitality. Situated in the heart of Southern Africa, Botswana boasts some of the continent's most renowned national parks and game reserves, including the iconic Okavango Delta, a Unesco World Heritage Site teeming with wildlife and waterways.

Visitors can embark on thrilling game drives or tranquil mokoro (dugout canoe) excursions, and submerge themselves in the rhythm of the African bush.

Beyond its abundant wildlife, Botswana offers a rich tapestry of culture and tradition, where visitors can connect with local communities and delve into the country’s fascinating history. With its commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation efforts, Botswana promises travellers an authentic and unforgettable journey into the heart of Africa.

4. Beach loft in Langstrand, Namibia

This captivating jewel nestled along the coast of southwestern Africa, offers a remarkable tapestry of natural wonder and cultural richness, making it an enticing destination.

Its vast landscapes span from the otherworldly red dunes of the Namib Desert to the rugged shores of the Atlantic Ocean, providing endless opportunities for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Visitors can embark on exhilarating safaris through Etosha National Park, home to an abundance of wildlife including elephants, lions, and rhinos, or marvel at the ancient rock engravings of Twyfelfontein, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

With its warm hospitality, diverse cultures, and pristine wilderness, Namibia invites travellers to witness its extraordinary beauty first-hand.

5. A home away from home in Harare, Zimbabwe

Located in a land of captivating landscapes and rich cultural heritage, this spacious family home invites travellers to embark on a journey of discovery and adventure.

From the majestic Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, to the sprawling savannas of Hwange National Park, renowned for its diverse wildlife, Zimbabwe offers a wealth of experiences.

Visitors can explore the ancient ruins of Great Zimbabwe, a Unesco World Heritage Site, or embark on exhilarating safari excursions to spot elephants, lions, and rhinos in their natural habitat.

With its warm hospitality and vibrant culture, Zimbabwe welcomes travellers to immerse themselves in its beauty, history, and traditions, promising unforgettable memories and enriching encounters at every turn.