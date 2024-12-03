The future of hiring: How remote and hybrid work has changed recruitment

The way we work has changed, and so has the way companies hire. While some businesses are calling employees back to the office, Pnet’s latest insights show that remote and hybrid work are here to stay – at least in key industries.

As one of South Africa’s top recruitment platforms, Pnet has been tracking hiring trends and workforce shifts, revealing valuable insights for both job seekers and employers. The data paints a clear picture: companies that embrace flexible work are gaining a competitive edge in talent attraction and retention.

What the data shows

Despite global trends pushing for a return to office work, South Africa’s job market still values flexibility. Here’s what the data reveals:

Remote and hybrid job postings have dropped slightly, from 4.3% in 2023 to 3.7% in 2024, but they remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels (just 0.2% in 2019).



The IT sector is leading the charge, with 57% of remote job opportunities, especially in software development, data analysis and systems administration.



Business and management (14%) and sales (6%) are also holding onto hybrid and remote work options.

Why hybrid work makes business sense

Pnet’s data highlights the benefits of keeping remote and hybrid models in the mix:

Access to top talent: Vacancies that offer remote or hybrid work receive up to 169% more applications.



Stronger employee retention: Flexible work keeps employees happy and engaged, reducing turnover.



Better productivity: A hybrid approach helps balance collaboration and focused work time, boosting efficiency.

Where are companies headed?

While some big corporations are bringing employees back full-time, local businesses are taking a more flexible approach:

Tech, finance and business consulting firms are refining their hybrid work strategies to keep top talent.



Startups and smaller businesses are using flexible work as a key hiring advantage.



Employers and employees are still finding common ground. Businesses need in-person collaboration, but workers value flexibility. Striking that balance is the next big challenge.

What’s next for hiring?

The data suggests that adaptability is key. It’s not about choosing between remote or office work. It’s about creating the right setup for your team to thrive. As remote work stabilises, businesses that fine-tune their recruitment strategies will stay ahead of the game. Companies that get this balance right will have the advantage in hiring - and keeping - great people.



