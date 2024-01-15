Industries

    Tea for who? Why do Dry Jan when you can do Crisp and Dry Jan with Savanna 0.0% Alc Free?

    Issued by Distell
    15 Jan 2024
    15 Jan 2024
    Siyavanna South Ahh, we’ve got Dry Jan covered with our Crisp and Dry Savanna Cider 0.0% Alc Free. This year, sticking to your new year resolutions can be easier with your favourite Savivi. You can say goodbye to sipping tea, being a high tea roller, playing tea pong, and saluting the kettle flute while trying to cheers with a teacup and saucer.
    Tea for who? Why do Dry Jan when you can do Crisp and Dry Jan with Savanna 0.0% Alc Free?

    Link to social film - https://youtu.be/hsVxu6lTPR0.

    “Why do Dry Jan when you can do Crisp and Dry Jan? Rather let your cup runneth over with Crisp and Dry Savanna 0.0% Alc Free. It's the same Savanna taste you know and love, just alcohol-free." says Kayla Hendricks, senior brand manager for Savanna. "You can say goodbye to raised pinkies, burning your tongue on hot tea, and trying to make it rain with tea bags."

    Savanna 0.0% Alc Free is available at all major retail outlets and liquor stores.. Celebrate the start to 2024! Siyavanna South Ahh, we’ve got your Dry Jan covered.

    #CrispandDryJan #SavannaAlcFree

    Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.”


    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Savanna 0.0% Alc Free is made using the same method when making Savanna Dry. The premium cider is then de-alcoholised to less than 0.05% ABV, to deliver the same crisp, dry, and premium quality Savanna taste. Savanna 0.0% Alc Free is available nationwide in the iconic premium 330ml bottle, clearly labelled and fully compliant with South African legislation for alcohol-free products. Savanna supports moderation and responsible consumption, and all promotion of the new Savanna 0.0% Alc Free variant is in line with the code set out by the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education.

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

    Savanna, Kayla Hendricks
    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.

