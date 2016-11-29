Tang appoints renowned chef, Erick Oshiro, as global culinary director

Tang Hospitality Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Erick Oshiro as its new global culinary director. With over 20 years of experience in the international culinary landscape, Chef Oshiro brings unparalleled expertise in Japanese, pan-Asian and Nikkei cuisine, poised to elevate Tang’s gastronomic offerings to new heights.

Chef Vixa Kalenga and Chef Eric Oshiro

A Japanese-Peruvian native, Chef Oshiro has had an illustrious career, most notably serving as the global and regional corporate executive chef for the Buddha Bar Group. During his tenure, he was instrumental in opening 22 restaurants worldwide, overseeing culinary operations, and establishing Buddha Bar as a leading name in pan-Asian, Japanese and Nikkei dining. His innovative approach and mastery in blending diverse culinary traditions have earned him a reputation as a visionary chef, admired across the industry.

In his new role, Chef Oshiro will take charge of Tang’s international expansion, including the highly anticipated opening of Tang Dubai at the iconic Palace Downtown, located in the heart of the city with sweeping views of the world-renowned Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain. This 10,000-square-foot space will echo the vibrant energy of Tang’s flagship locations in South Africa, delivering an opulent blend of Japanese izakaya-style dining and classic Cantonese cuisine.

“Nicky van der Walt’s vision for Tang has always been to offer a luxury dining experience that marries contemporary Asian cuisine with exceptional service and stunning locales,” says Chef Oshiro. “I am honoured to be part of this journey and look forward to contributing to the success of the group’s global growth.”

Chef Oshiro will collaborate closely with group executive chef, Vixa Kalenga, who will continue to oversee operations at Tang’s award-winning establishments in Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront and Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square. Together, they aim to offer guests across the globe an unmatched culinary experience that reflects Tang’s signature style: modern, luxurious, and authentic.

The opening of Tang Dubai marks the next chapter in Tang Hospitality Group’s growing footprint. As one of Dubai’s most anticipated dining destinations, Tang Dubai will fuse Chef Oshiro’s expertise with the group’s hallmark flair for creating memorable, high-energy dining environments.

Tang Hospitality Group’s founder, Nicky van der Walt, is confident that Chef Oshiro’s leadership will be pivotal in shaping the future of the brand. “Chef Erick’s rich background, from overseeing Buddha Bar’s global operations to his deep knowledge of Nikkei cuisine, aligns perfectly with our vision for Tang. His appointment signals an exciting era of culinary excellence as we expand into Dubai and beyond.”

Tang Dubai will open its doors later this year, with its luxurious design, curated by award-winning interior architect Tristan du Plessis, creating an immersive dining experience that is bound to captivate the Dubai culinary scene.



