South Africa’s heritage: A journey to learn and inspire future travellers

As we celebrate Heritage Month in 2024, our reflections on South Africa’s rich cultural history and the enduring legacy of our liberation struggle stalwarts come to the fore. The South African government has encouraged citizens to explore heritage sites, museums, galleries, and libraries, calling us all to engage with our past, not just to remember it, but to preserve it for future generations actively.

Source: South African Tourism

This month also serves a dual purpose, as September is not only dedicated to heritage but also to the advancement of tourism. Celebrated under the theme “Tourism and Peace – 30 Years of Connecting People to Places and Cultures,” this year's observance offers a unique opportunity to reflect on how the tourism sector can harness its strengths to promote global peace and stability.

In this moment, we are reminded that travel is more than a leisure activity; it is a bridge connecting people across borders, fostering mutual understanding, and offering an opportunity to appreciate cultural diversity.

Heritage as a window to the past

Heritage sites, museums, and historical monuments serve as tangible reminders of our collective journey. They tell the stories of who we are, where we’ve come from, and where we are headed.

For South Africans, they are critical in shaping our understanding of the past—particularly as it relates to our liberation and the journey toward democracy. For visitors from abroad, these sites offer a window into the country’s complex, yet resilient, identity.

These cultural landmarks are more than historical footnotes. They are living institutions that help shape our national identity, inspire our youth, and foster a collective sense of pride.

They have also become powerful tourism attractions that draw visitors from all over the world, eager to experience South Africa’s rich history and vibrant cultural tapestry. In this way, our heritage sites offer dual benefits: they educate and inspire while simultaneously contributing to the local tourism economy.

Touring heritage sites does more than educate; it strengthens the bond between communities and empowers local efforts to preserve our natural and cultural history. It connects the past to the present and offers an opportunity to build a more inclusive future by embracing the diversity of our experiences.

Unesco recognition and global heritage

This year, South Africa achieved a significant milestone in the global recognition of our heritage. UNESCO inscribed two new sites onto its prestigious World Heritage register: “The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene Occupation Sites” and “Human Rights, Liberation Struggle and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites.”

The former, located in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, documents over 162,000 years of human development and serves as a testament to our shared human journey. The latter highlights key locations tied to South Africa’s fight for human rights and includes the iconic Union Buildings and Sharpeville Sites, landmarks central to our political and liberation history.

These inscriptions on the UNESCO list reflect South Africa’s global importance in preserving cultural and natural heritage. They provide an invaluable opportunity for us to rediscover the stories etched into the land and to teach these stories to future generations.

As South Africans, it is our responsibility to visit these heritage sites, not just read about them in books or through digital means. Seeing these landmarks firsthand allows us to feel the gravity of our history and to foster a deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by those who came before us.

Inspiring future generations

Heritage Month offers a chance for us to collectively honour our past. It is a reminder to visit our museums, galleries, and the twelve Unesco World Heritage sites that South Africa proudly hosts. Doing so contributes to preserving our culture, promoting travel, and fostering a sense of national pride.

These visits are opportunities to teach our children about who we are, connect them with our nation's rich history, and inspire them to carry the torch of our shared legacy forward.

In celebrating Heritage Month and Heritage Day, we are not only paying tribute to our rich diversity but also contributing to the broader narrative of South Africa’s strength and resilience. Our heritage is a powerful tool for unity, and it can bring us together as we continue to write the next chapter in the story of this great nation.

Let us, therefore, take this opportunity to explore our heritage, both as individuals and as a community, and in doing so, inspire a new generation of travellers to discover the beauty of South Africa’s past, present, and future.