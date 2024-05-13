Social media is dying, so what now?

Has this ever happened to you? You post on social media, and you only get three likes? And every time it's the same three people? Your mom, your granny and her dog?

Social media is losing its effectiveness, making it more difficult and costly to grow a brand. Additionally, running a business is becoming more challenging due to rising expenses like electricity and water bills. Moreover, there are increasing risks of social media accounts being hacked, cloned, and encountering various online scams, which makes the internet a dangerous place to be.

Fortunately, there are alternative options to overcome these challenges and keep your brand thriving. By exploring different strategies, you can achieve better results without solely relying on social media platforms.

Embracing these alternatives will not only help you reach a broader audience and reduce expenses but also create a safer and more secure environment for your business online. Stay tuned as we reveal these exciting ideas to boost your brand’s growth and protect your online presence.

Date and time? Friday, 31 May 2024 – 6pm



Where? MS Teams Meeting



Duration? One hour



Price? FREE

Upcoming face-to-face workshops

E-commerce website: Hands-on training in class - Durban and Sandton | Ongoing June - Nov 2024 | Two days | R3500

Learn how to design, build and maintain your own world-class e-commerce website the fun and easy way. Step-by-step, simple-to-follow lessons. Over-the-shoulder training. We show you how to set up your products, categories, payments, shipping, paid ads and social media, everything! You can start your own online store or start a business developing online stores for others. Ideal for entrepreneurs in fashion, food, beauty, school leaving kids, students, and more.

_______________________________________

Two-day social media training in class - Durban and Sandton | June - Nov 2024 | Two days | R2997 per day / R3997 for both days

Become a master at social media. This two-day intense training will teach you everything you need to know to conquer 2024. Day one is social media, strategy, platforms, and basic ads. Day two is paid ads including Facebook, Instagram and Google. This is for business owners and people who want to get sales from social media. You can apply these strategies to your own business, you can start your own business by offering social media services to others. Ideal for stay-at-home parents, school leavers, etc.

What do past delegates think of Sunil's training?

"Dis-Chem Ride4 Sight 20 February 2022. Great online entry thanks directly to the tutoring by Sunil. We have applied all his lessons and we are reaping the benefits. Cycling to restore the gift of Sight. Thank you Sunil from Sandy and Claudette." - Retina SA

"Thank you so much for your most interesting and informative workshop on LinkedIn that you hosted for our clients. It is very clear that you know your subject and we all left with a wealth of practical tips and knowledge to implement straight into our businesses." - Darryn Le Grange ActionCOACH

"Working with Sunil has been a remarkable experience, his fun vibe really livens up the room. Thank you Sunil for the great ideas. We are learning so much from you and we look forward to a great working relationship." - Jeanine Topping (JTandA)

"Sunil is the best digital platforms 'teacher' I've met so far. His K.I.S.S principle is bulletproof... Well done. We'll happily go to the next presentation..." - Nana Ngobese – Zest Water

"It was lovely working with Sunil. We recently had two sesions with him where he delivered an informative and entertaining presentation about social media and did onsite training about search engine optimisation. Our team now have deeper insights into these platforms for improving our services. Thank you Sunil!" - Take Note Reputation Management

"Wow, wow, wow and wow again! I can't thank Mr Sew enough for the service he provides so exceptionally well. A man so confident in what he does, that he's willing to share his years of experience with you. His product offerings are most certainly worth every penny; as he'll never leave you high and dry. I'd recommend him time and time again! Keep up the great work my good Sir!" - Sandiso Makhunga, HR Matters

"I used the services of Sunil Sew to help familiarise me with Linkedin and Instagram. He was able to de-mystify many elements and he gave me so many valuable tips that I have been able to implement easily. He is very approachable, knowledgeable and I recommend him to anyone who would like to learn more about maximising social media." - Cindy Norcott, CEO, Pro Talent and Pro Appointments

"Sunil provides easy to follow, step-by-step guidelines on how to set up and leverage your social media presence. The Social Media Manager course takes you through each aspect using a variety of learning materials, making it easy to learn and apply the new information. Sunil's course is exceptional good value for money. Highly recommended." - Alison Coates, Emotional Intelligence Consultant, Revo Consultant

"Sunil has helped and inspired me so much. His knowledge of his industry is phenomenal. He has designed my website and helped me with a lot of my social media knowledge. He always shares information generously and he is also always available if you have a question." - Tessa Spanneberg, Mindventure Australia

"As a small business owner, I stubbornly choose not to outsource my social media. I attended Sunil's course on social media. The course itself was very well organised, affordable, and gave me some excellent insights into running my own social media. Sunil's course and after-course assistance makes it easier to structure and plan my company's social media content." - Tanya Hanekom, Audiologist, Sandton Hearing and Balance

"Sunil is very kind, patient and professional. I worked with him for more than two years and learned a lot about my website and working with Wordpress. Now it’s time for Digital Marketing. In a really easy way he helps you step-by-step to understand digital marketing and everything around it. He will guide you, and always takes time to help you if you get stuck or need his help." - Nathalie van der Erve, Faithlifestyle Holland

'I cannot sing Sunil's praises enough! His course has turned on many lights for me and converted a social media wimp into an upskilled dame. His gift is that he is a genuine teacher who knows how to share his expertise in a way that makes it all seem doable, always on call to help smooth the way whatever your problem is. A thousand thank yous." - Elana Bregin, Published author

"Thanks for a very informative and useful course, presented in a technophobe-friendly manner. I appreciated your accessibility - your easy presentation style, your willingness to assist outside the normal class time, and the time you take to answer questions. I have been recommending your course to others who have been hesitant about social media.: - Debra Primo, UKZN Press - Publisher

About the facilitator: Sunil Sewpersadh

Sunil Sewpersadh is an astute digital marketing specialist who heads up Yashtech Consulting.

Yashtech Consulting has dominated the international digital space for over two decades, acquiring a reputation for combining cutting-edge innovation with strategy, design, marketing and digital acumen. Sunil has been training brands, businesses, and individuals since 2002, and has his finger on the pulse of latest digital trends and has collaborated with top companies and brands such as Al.

Baraka Bank, Al Ansaar Radio, ActionCOACH, Aspen Pharma, Bentley, BNI, Builders Warehouse, Clearance Warehouse, Coca-Cola, DSTv, DUT, Hatfield Christian School, MasterBuilders, MTN Radio Awards, Silica, Sports Nation, The Gautrain, The RMI, Varsity College, Vega School, WeBuyFurniture, Wheelchair BasketBall SA and many top influencers and celebrities. Sunil is a people’s person whose ultimate goal is to inspire, empower and educate businesses. “When you understand the digital environment, you will reduce costs, save time and maximise your online spend, conversions and reach.”

