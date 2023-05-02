Marketing & Media Social Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ask AfrikaJoe PublicDStv Media SalesRAPT Creative AgencyTDMCSauce AdvertisingeQvestTopco MediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingMotsepe AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaLGWorx GroupCoronationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Social Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SMMs need a seat at the table

    Issued by RAPT Creative Agency
    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    Whether you’re ready to admit it or not, social media managers are indispensable to modern business communications; by granting them a more influential role in the initial strategic planning process, businesses can leverage their deep understanding of digital landscapes and audience engagement. Yet their potential remains grossly underutilised in the planning process - Dean Kriel, senior creative strategist at RAPT, takes a look at why we need to rectify this common error.
    SMMs need a seat at the table

    In its early days, social media marketing was delegated to the company intern. Most didn’t understand its value or importance within the business communications ecosystem. As the medium evolved, marketers learnt how to leverage online communities in brand building and market success and today no campaign can be complete without considering its social roll-out.

    Those closest to the accounts and their communities, however - the social media managers - are hardly engaged in shaping the overall go-to-market strategy. Their role often remains confined to executing pre-defined strategies rather than influencing them. To fully harness their potential, businesses should provide social media managers with more opportunities to contribute their expertise to the planning and development of communication strategies.

    Their unique insights into audience behaviour, trends and engagement can drive more effective and innovative approaches, ultimately enhancing the overall impact of a company’s communications.

    The importance of social media managers

    Social media managers play a crucial role in shaping a company’s online presence and brand image. Their importance stems from the need for businesses to engage with their audience in real-time, build a loyal customer base and drive sales through digital channels. Social media managers are responsible for crafting and curating content that resonates with the target audience, fostering community engagement and maintaining a consistent brand voice across various platforms. They also monitor trends and respond to customer inquiries and feedback, ensuring that the brand remains relevant and responsive. This direct interaction helps build trust and loyalty, which are vital for long-term success.

    The role of social media managers in the communications ecosystem

    Within a business’s communications ecosystem, social media managers serve as the bridge between the company and its audience. They collaborate with marketing, public relations, and customer service teams to ensure a cohesive communication strategy. By analysing data and metrics, social media managers can assess the effectiveness of campaigns, adjust strategies, and provide valuable insights to other departments. They also play a key role in crisis management by quickly addressing negative feedback or issues that arise on social platforms. Their ability to navigate the fast-paced digital landscape and adapt to ever-changing algorithms and trends is essential for maintaining a strong, positive online presence.

    Enhancing the efficacy of social media managers

    To maximise the efficacy of a company’s social media manager, businesses should invest in continuous training and development. Keeping abreast of the latest trends, tools, and best practices in social media is crucial for staying ahead of the competition. Providing access to advanced analytics tools and resources can help social media managers gain deeper insights into audience behaviour and campaign performance.

    Encouraging a collaborative environment where social media managers can share ideas and strategies with other departments will foster a more integrated approach to communication. Regular feedback sessions and performance reviews can also help identify areas for improvement and set clear objectives.

    Lastly, allowing creative freedom and encouraging innovation can lead to more engaging and impactful content, ultimately driving greater brand awareness and customer engagement. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the digital age, empowering social media managers will be key to maintaining a dynamic, responsive, and impactful brand presence.

    Read more: social media marketing, Digital Marketing Strategy, business communications, social media managers
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    RAPT Creative Agency
    RAPT is an Independent and Proudly South African Agency. We are a full service and integrated Through-The-Line Agency. We are invested in our clients businesses and believe in great partnerships to constantly challenge and shift creative boundaries while delivering on real and measurable results. We make culture our business, internally and externally with a deep understanding of human insight and behaviour in all categories across the globe.

    Related

    Source:
    The importance of a holistic approach in today's marketing landscape
     4 hours
    Jekyll & Hide launches on TikTok - Powered by Arora Online
    Arora OnlineJekyll & Hide launches on TikTok - Powered by Arora Online
    10 Jul 2024
    Source:
    How to go viral on social media
     28 Jun 2024
    Forging the influential bridge: Where do brands intersect with real campaign success?
    HumanzForging the influential bridge: Where do brands intersect with real campaign success?
    20 May 2024
    Source: © 123rf UJ's Dr Rukudzo Pamacheche gives three ways to elevate customer trust and confidence in a brand
    3 ways to elevate customer trust and confidence in a brand on social media
     23 Aug 2023
    Source: © 123rf South Africans spend over three and a half hours a day on social media
    Social media: A pillar of marketing, not the foundation
     13 Jul 2023
    Discover the power of TikTok to unlock new markets with TK.Lab
    Ogilvy South AfricaDiscover the power of TikTok to unlock new markets with TK.Lab
    15 Jun 2023
    Source: Instagram Logan Paul and KSI founders of the global hydration drink phenomenon, Prime
    A "Prime" example of the strength of influencer marketing
     2 May 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz