    Tequila’s sunrise

    Issued by RAPT Creative Agency
    22 Oct 2024
    22 Oct 2024
    Tequila is having its moment in the sun and its rise in popularity in South Africa reflects the evolving tastes of consumers who are seeking more sophisticated, versatile and premium spirit options. As we witness a boom in the global tequila market, with projected growth from $19.76bn in 2022 to $30.06bn by 2028, it’s clear that this once-underestimated spirit is now firmly in the spotlight.
    Diageo’s decision to launch Casamigos in South Africa is symbolic of this transformation. Founded by Hollywood star George Clooney, nightlife mogul Rande Gerber, and real estate tycoon Mike Meldman, Casamigos began as a passion project for friends, never intended for commercial sale. Yet, the brand’s commitment to producing the smoothest, most flavourful tequila that didn’t need salt or lime to mask its taste resonated so strongly with consumers that it quickly became one of the most celebrated tequila brands in the world. And now, it’s set to captivate South African audiences this summer.

    For years, tequila was seen as a 'party' drink, often relegated to wild nights and quick shots. However, just as gin experienced a renaissance in South Africa a few years ago, tequila is now following a similar trajectory. SA consumers are adventurous and discerning, eager to explore the complexities of flavours, and tequila is perfectly positioned to meet this demand.

    Diageo SA senior brand manager Theo Zulu says: "We’re witnessing a remarkable shift in South Africa’s drinking culture, where consumers are increasingly drawn to finer, more sophisticated spirits. The growing interest in premium tequilas like Casamigos is a reflection of this trend; people are exploring new flavours. It’s not about quick shots anymore; it’s about savouring the experience.”

    Casamigos, known for its small-batch, ultra-premium tequilas made from hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agaves, is a brand that caters to this new wave of consumers, inviting slower, more meaningful connections – moving away from the high-energy, quick-shot occasions traditionally associated with the category.

    As gin captured the imagination of the public with its variety of botanicals and versatile serves, so tequila’s range of expressions – from Blanco to Reposado to Añejo – offers a similarly expansive flavour palette for exploration.

    Tequila’s roots are rich and historic, and its journey from a working-class Mexican drink to a symbol of sophistication speaks to the spirit’s adaptability. With sustainability becoming a more pressing issue globally, tequila producers are also increasingly mindful of their environmental footprint, ensuring that the agave they harvest is done sustainably to protect the delicate ecosystem where these plants thrive.

    Another factor driving tequila’s popularity is its versatility. The spirit lends itself to a range of cocktails, from classics like the Margarita and Paloma to new creations by inventive mixologists. In South Africa, where cocktail culture is thriving, tequila’s adaptability is a key selling point. Its ability to be enjoyed in so many ways resonates with consumers who are increasingly looking for spirits that can cater to different occasions, whether it’s a lively celebration or a relaxed evening with friends.

    It’s impossible to talk about the rise of tequila without acknowledging the influence of celebrities. Casamigos itself is a prime example, with George Clooney’s involvement lending star power to the brand. But beyond the celebrity factor, what resonates most with consumers is the authenticity behind the brand. Casamigos wasn’t born out of a marketing strategy; it was created by friends, for friends. This personal connection makes Casamigos stand out in a crowded market.

    RAPT Creative Agency
    RAPT is an Independent and Proudly South African Agency. We are a full service and integrated Through-The-Line Agency. We are invested in our clients businesses and believe in great partnerships to constantly challenge and shift creative boundaries while delivering on real and measurable results. We make culture our business, internally and externally with a deep understanding of human insight and behaviour in all categories across the globe.
    Let's do Biz