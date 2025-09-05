Sho’t Left Travel Week returns with deals across South Africa

South Africans have another chance to discover the country affordably as Sho’t Left Travel Week returns from 8–14 September 2025. The annual campaign offers discounts on flights, accommodation, tours, and local experiences, encouraging residents to explore destinations across all nine provinces.

Source: Supplied

“Tourism Month in South Africa isn’t just a celebration – it’s a whole vibe of discovering your backyard,” says Mashoto Mokgethi, head of domestic tourism at South African Tourism. “We’re inviting every South African to find their Joy by taking a Sho’t Left.

"Whether it’s a spontaneous road trip, a coastal escape, a city break filled with culture, or a wild bush adventure. Explore South Africa your way. Set your budget, pick your province, pick your activities, and then plan your itinerary to start making memories.”

Sho’t Left Travel Week coincides with Tourism Month 2025, themed "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation," highlighting the importance of domestic travel and encouraging residents to explore local destinations.

Affordable adventures for everyone

Sho’t Left Travel Week aligns with National Parks Week (9–15 September 2025), which offers free entry to most national parks for South African ID holders. Together, these initiatives make it possible for more South Africans to travel, explore, and experience the country without overspending.

The initiative opens doors to a wide range of experiences. Visitors can meet Cape Town artists in their studios, take culinary tours in Mangaung, walk the iconic Vilakazi Street in Soweto, explore township life in Langa, or stargaze under the Karoo skies.

Sho’t Left promotes not only sightseeing but also encounters with South Africa’s living cultures, histories, and natural beauty.

Reconnect with the country

Whether exploring the bush, beaches, or mountains, Sho’t Left Travel Week encourages residents to take last-minute trips, enjoy off-season perks, or plan events like weddings in scenic locations.

Travellers can book experiences and deals through www.shotleft.co.za.

