Roar Media and Red October Technologies announce strategic collaboration to transform media landscape

Roar Media, a leader in innovative digital media solutions, and Red October, a subsidiary of the Ocean On 76 Collective, a renowned name in the telecommunications, media and tech solutions, are thrilled to announce their strategic collaboration aimed at revolutionising the media landscape. This partnership will leverage the unique strengths of both companies to deliver groundbreaking media strategies that resonate with audiences and elevate brand engagement.

Dyon Mhlanga, managing director at Red October Technologies

Beginning 1 April 2025, this collaboration will focus on combining Roar Media's expertise in audio-in-malls, WhatsApp marketing, Wi-Fi landing pages, and digital screens in bespoke environments with Red October’s involvement and investments in martech platforms. Together, they will create compelling narratives across various digital advertising channels that capture attention and foster meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

With a combined audience reach of over 19 million unique customers and the capacity to deliver over 94 million impressions, this collaboration is set to redefine the digital media experience.

Bronwyn Lombard, CEO at Roar Media

"We are excited to partner with Red October," said Bronwyn Lombard, CEO at Roar Media. "Together, we will push the boundaries in media, setting new standards in the media industry. Our combined forces will allow us to innovate and expand our offerings in ways that benefit our clients and enhance consumer experience."

The partnership will introduce a series of joint projects that harness emerging technologies, including data insights and analytics, to develop targeted campaigns tailored to consumer interests and behaviours. From interactive advertisements to immersive storytelling experiences, the synergy between Roar Media and Red October Technologies will transform how brand campaigns are told and consumed both online and in the field.

"Joining forces with Roar Media opens up exciting new possibilities," said Dyon Mhlanga, managing director at Red October Technologies. "Our combined expertise will enable us to create not just omnichannel strategies, but a powerful dialogue with audiences that encourages engagement and drives results in an emerging alternative digital publishing environment."

This collaboration will be showcased through a series of upcoming initiatives and a roadshow, all aimed at sharing insights and strategies for success in the dynamic landscape of audio and digital media.

For more information on this collaboration and to stay updated on our initiatives, visit www.roar-media.com and www.redoctobertech.co.za.



