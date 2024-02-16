Industries

    Qatar Airways secures two top accolades at World MICE Awards

    8 Mar 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    Qatar Airways has won two leading accolades at the World MICE Awards. The awards, which were held in Berlin, Germany on 6 March 2024, saw the airline voted World’s Best MICE Airline 2023 and Middle East’s Best MICE Airline 2023.
    Source: Md Shaifuzzaman Ayon via
    Source: Md Shaifuzzaman Ayon via Wikimedia Commons

    The World MICE Award is the global initiative for recognising excellence in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

    Qatar supports the MICE industry with a suite of services under the one-stop digital travel solution, QMICE. Event organisers and delegates benefit from dedicated fares, flexible booking conditions and exclusive benefits. QMICE also offers Beyond Business customers Qrewards on their MICE bookings.

    Solidifying Doha's position as a key hub for MICE events

    Qatar Airways chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “We, at Qatar Airways are honoured to be recognised for our efforts in growing the MICE industry locally and globally. As the only Skytrax 5-Star Airline and Airport Hub in the Middle East, Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport offer our customers an unrivalled experience wherever they fly.

    "Our customers benefit from unparalleled connectivity on Qatar Airways’ network of over 170 destinations, and over 1,900 destinations with our partner airlines. These awards are a testament to our world-class service and our strong product offering to cater to the MICE segment.”

    To facilitate the MICE industry in Qatar and beyond, Qatar Airways works closely with national stakeholders including Qatar Tourism, hotels, and exhibition centres. Qatar Airways’ home and hub, the world-renowned Hamad International Airport, also plays an integral role in providing a seamless experience to MICE travellers.

