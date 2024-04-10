Industries

    Provantage and T+W launch Ant Lion - A full service digital content agency

    Issued by Provantage
    10 Apr 2024
    10 Apr 2024
    Integrated Out-of-Home (OOH) media and marketing services group Provantage and T+W - an award-winning agency and production company renowned for sports and entertainment storytelling – have launched digital content agency, Ant Lion.

    Spearheaded by general manager Lesego Thomas, the agency adds a new dimension to Provantage’s extensive portfolio, with a unique focus on creative campaigns and digital content creation across Provantage’s extensive and varied Out-of-Home media offering. The agency offers a full suite of solutions – from strategy to creative development and campaign execution and roll-out.

    L-R: Jean Willers (MD,T+W), Mzi Deliwe (deputy CEO, Provantage), Lesego Thomas (GM, Ant Lion)
    L-R: Jean Willers (MD,T+W), Mzi Deliwe (deputy CEO, Provantage), Lesego Thomas (GM, Ant Lion)

    As a creative partner to the Provantage group and its clients, Ant Lion offers unique strategic and creative expertise, combined with Provantage’s extensive media network and audience measurement metrics to create bespoke digital communication campaigns that effectively reach their audiences. The agency will also support Provantage Sport and School Media with end-to-end content generation and social media amplification services.

    Ant Lion will set a new standard in developing and adapting client creative for Digital Out of Home media channels, dramatically enhancing campaign effectiveness and impact.

    GM Lesego Thomas is a seasoned brand and commercial strategist known for his work with top-tier African brands, including Absa, SuperSport, Mzansi Magic and MTN. He joins from T+W where he led a range of sports and entertainment campaigns.

    "Ant Lion represents a new frontier for Provantage and T+W with a dynamic new service offering to clients," says Thomas. "The Agency will set a new storytelling standard and deliver creative campaigns that resonate with audiences, and grow brands and businesses."

    Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO of Provantage, explains, “To connect with consumers meaningfully, we harness an interconnected ecosystem of specialised content creators that complement the Provantage OOH and digital offerings. Ant Lion delivers a golden thread – specialist brand narratives powered by Provantage’s expansive media network.”

    He concludes, “This addition to Provantage’s impactful full-service offering provides compelling new opportunities to create engaging advertising solutions. We look forward to creating magic with this team of innovators and delivering inspiring campaigns that escalate brands' dominance.”

    To learn more about Ant Lion’s full suite of services, visit https://provantage.co.za/business-unit/ant-lion/.

    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.

