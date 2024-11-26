Live Nation in partnership with Stadium Management SA and Gearhouse SA unveils new venue

Live Nation, in partnership with Stadium Management South Africa and Gearhouse South Africa, has announced The Dome, a new state-of-the-art venue set to open in Johannesburg in January 2025.

Located in Nasrec, Johannesburg, adjacent to the FNB Stadium, in a neighbourhood with a fast-growing young adult audience, the venue will become South Africa's largest dedicated live entertainment space, with a capacity of over 10,500. The Dome, in partnership with Stadium Management South Africa and Gearhouse South Africa, is also Live Nation’s first permanent venue in Africa, reflecting the company’s commitment to expanding venue infrastructure, growing the touring circuit, and bringing African fans even more shows from both local and international artists.

The Dome will be a hub for local and pan-African talent, featuring genres such as afrobeats, amapiano, dance, pop, hip-hop, and R&B. Nigerian Afrobeats star Tems has announced her first solo headline show at the venue on 20 March 2025.

Entirely designed, manufactured and built in South Africa, the venue offers over 6,000sqm of multi-purpose space, and can also be used for conferences, exhibitions, banquets, and product launches. The venue and its partners are focused on driving economic growth in the region while investing in the country’s live events industry. Beyond hosting world-class events, The Dome will create jobs, support local businesses, and launch community initiatives.

Justin van Wyk, CEO at Live Nation South Africa, who will promote and produce the venue’s events, said: "The Dome fills a critical gap in South Africa’s live entertainment scene, creating a unique space that will support pan-African talent. The venue will provide new opportunities to connect emerging and established artists with a new demographic of South African fans.”

Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management South Africa, who will oversee the management of the facility as part of its management agreement with the City of Johannesburg, commented: "This collaboration with Live Nation and Gearhouse South Africa reflects our shared vision to not only host world-class events but also empower local talent, boost economic growth, and create a vibrant cultural hub in Johannesburg and the Gauteng Province. We are proud to contribute to a venue that will inspire and connect audiences, artists, and communities across Africa and beyond."

Ofer Lapid and Nasser Abbas, joint CEOs at Gearhouse South Africa, added: “As the Gearhouse Group we are proud and excited to be partnering with Live Nation and Stadium Management South Africa on this new venture. The collaboration is fuelled by our shared vision, passion, and a commitment to service excellence, and we're excited about the opportunities this venue will create.“



