    Levergy and ICC recognised among Africa’s best

    Issued by Levergy
    12 Apr 2024
    12 Apr 2024
    Levergy, the passions agency, has received three finalists at this year’s Sabre Africa Awards. The agency, which specialises in connecting people to brands through the things they love, was recognised for their ‘Turn it Up’ campaign, created for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
    Levergy and ICC recognised among Africa&#x2019;s best

    The Africa Sabre Awards recognises campaigns from across the continent that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results.

    The recognition comes off the back of ‘Turn it Up’ being named the Campaign of the Year at the 2023 Prism Awards.

    Brought to life in partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), ‘Turn it Up’ was designed to change the narrative around women’s sport in South Africa, giving the tournament a bigger voice by shifting the narrative from ‘female empowerment’ to ‘pure power.’

    Levergy managing director, Melissa Daniels says, “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was a standout moment in women’s sport, setting new benchmarks for viewership, attendance and interest. We’re immensely proud to have contributed to the tournament and are grateful to the ICC and CSA for allowing us to showcase our approach to passion-led marketing on a global scale. The Sabre awards is certainly among the top PR awards platforms so to add continental recognition to the South African Campaign of the Year at the Prism Awards is something we are really proud of.”

    Levergy, together with the ICC and CSA, have been recognised across Superior Achievement in Reputation Management; Special Event/Sponsorship and Media, Arts & Entertainment categories with the awards set to take place on 16 May 2024.

    Read more: Cricket South Africa, Levergy, Melissa Daniels
    Levergy
    Levergy is a leading sport and entertainment communications agency based in Johannesburg.

