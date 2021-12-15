Is 2024 the year we unlock AInternal Communications?

Think back 10 years, then just two. Remember how often you used the words “feedback”, “engagement” or “experience” when speaking about employees? Exactly. In the ever-evolving and fast-changing landscape of internal communications, staying ahead of the curve is not a strategy; it's a necessity.
As we kick-off the new year, the dynamics of workplace communication are poised for a seismic shift, with the convergence of AI, immersive technologies, and a people-centric approach set to redefine the way we connect, engage, and inspire employees to bring their best selves to work.
Understanding the trends driving this is key to creating internal communications strategies that speak to 2024 and beyond.
Using advanced algorithms to sift through vast datasets and provide real-time insights into the collective mood of the workforce is coming. In fact, decoding employee sentiments and leveraging AI to analyse communication patterns and employee sentiments will become a game changer.
Not only will this empower companies to respond proactively, addressing concerns before they escalate, it will enable them to take steps to enhance overall employee satisfaction.
And in a world where talent retention is as critical as recruitment, understanding and addressing the pulse of the workforce is paramount.
Integrating AI-driven chatbots into internal communication platforms can empower employees to access information, resolve queries, and receive updates whenever, and wherever they need them. This not only streamlines communication but also makes information more accessible to more people, on demand.
So it’s no surprise that real-time feedback loops, facilitated by AI-driven systems, will become the norm.
This kind of instant feedback enables employees to course-correct more quickly, while fostering a culture of continuous improvement and agility within organisations.
And when you start using AI algorithms to anticipate what content resonates most with each team member, suddenly you move beyond communications to conversations.
It's not just about words, it's about creating a workplace where everyone feels seen and heard.
A video-first culture not only caters to the short attention spans of the digital era and new digital-first generations but also adds a personal touch, making leaders more relatable and communication more impactful.
This not only fosters a sense of ownership but also enriches the organisational narrative with diverse perspectives and alternative narratives.
When and how these trends become the norm in your organisation ultimately depends on you. The key, of course, is to make sure that your internal communications strategy knows how to strike a balance between human engagement and AI efficiency in a way that resonates with your people, workplace culture, and business strategy.
Because, at the end of the working day, these tools will only be as effective as the strategy that drives and supports them to connect, engage and empower your people.
