Hilton expands in Ethiopia with DoubleTree hotels

Hilton has signed an agreement with Brighton Hotels and Business Plc. to open DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels in Adama and Dire Dawa, marking the first internationally branded hotels in these Ethiopian cities. The move aligns with Hilton's plans to expand to eight properties across Ethiopia.

Source: Supplied - DoubleTree by Hilton Dire Dawa

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton said: "We are thrilled to partner with Brighton Hotels and Business Plc. to open two hotels in Ethiopia.

"These new additions in Adama and Dire Dawa will further strengthen our footprint across the country, perfectly complementing the soon-to-open DoubleTree by Hilton Addis Ababa Airport and currently trading Hilton Addis Ababa.

"We look forward to continuing our growth across Ethiopia and delivering reliable and friendly stays to business and leisure guests."

DoubleTree by Hilton Adama

Strategically located on the main road connecting to Addis Ababa, DoubleTree by Hilton Adama is close to the Adama Science and Technology University, the Oromia Regional State Council and various industrial offices and businesses.

The hotel will feature 188 guest rooms and suites with unobstructed mountain views of the Rift Valley.

Guests can enjoy various food and drink venues including a lobby café, signature restaurant, terrace, pool bar, and grill.

The hotel will also house various amenities including a ballroom, six meeting rooms, a business centre, a spa, a fitness centre and an outdoor pool and deck.

Source: Supplied - DoubleTree by Hilton Adama

DoubleTree by Hilton Dire Dawa

Considered one of Ethiopia's main industrial commercial hubs and the second largest city in the country, Dire Dawa is also the gateway for Harar Jugol – a Holy City and a Unesco World Heritage Site visited by pilgrims from around the world.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dire Dawa will be situated near the city’s new government offices and is a short drive from the main industrial zones. Dire Dawa International Airport is also less than 10 minutes away.

The hotel will include 150 guest rooms and suites, and diverse food and drink offerings such as a lobby café, a signature restaurant, a terrace, and a pool bar and grill. The hotel also features a spa, a fitness centre and an outdoor pool and deck.

For meetings and events, guests will be able to choose from six meeting rooms, a ballroom, and a business centre.

Yadeta Bekri, founder, Brighton Hotels and Business Plc, said: "We are delighted to be working with Hilton to bring a new international brand to the thriving cities of Adama and Dire Dawa.

"Both properties will offer spacious accommodation, modern amenities and elevated food and drink options for travellers and the local community. We look forward to welcoming guests to these exceptional hotels in the coming years."