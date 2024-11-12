Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    Financial Narrative launches specialist financial services communications consultancy

    12 Nov 2024
    Financial Narrative, the international community for financial marketers and storytellers, has launched the Financial Narrative Independent Agency Network, a new global network of independent marketing and communications consultancies that specialises in financial services.
    Source: © 123rf Financial Narrative has launched the Financial Narrative Independent Agency Network, a new global network of independent marketing and communications consultancies
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Financial Narrative has launched the Financial Narrative Independent Agency Network, a new global network of independent marketing and communications consultancies

    Based in the world’s leading financial hubs, the network will bring together market-leading consultancies to tell more impactful stories and ensure clients benefit from deep industry knowledge and on-the-ground local expertise.

    The network’s founding members and agency leaders are:

    • Vested UK and North America - Elspeth Rothwell, CEO of EMEA
    • Communicators DACH region - Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Annette Matzke, managing partner
    • Rossen & Company Nordics - Nicolai Frederik Bonnén Rossen, managing partner
    • BlueChip Communication Australia and New Zealand - Carden Calder, founder & managing director
    • Ashbury Communications covering Asia and the Middle East from Hong Kong, Singapore & Dubai - Adam Harper, founder & managing partner
    • Firefly PR South Africa and Africa - Lisette Lombard, founder & managing partner

    The Agency Network builds on the Financial Narrative community. Founded in 2019, Financial Narrative brings together leaders from within financial services to share best practices, educate its members and grow professionally.

    The community now consists of more than 1,000 senior marketing and communications leaders from within banks, asset and wealth managers, capital markets, fintechs and more.

    .“Since its inception, Financial Narrative has built a thriving community of over 1,000 leaders in the financial services space,” says Ashley Jones, head of Financial Narrative.

    “Launching the Financial Narrative Agency Network is a natural evolution of this, enabling us to bring together leading independent agencies who are not just market leaders, but true innovators in their fields,” adds Jones.

    Elspeth Rothwell, CEO of Vested EMEA, comments, "The Financial Narrative Agency Network offers a unique opportunity for agency leaders to connect to discuss the ever-evolving financial services landscape.

    “As our clients increasingly seek to tell impactful international stories, there is a growing need for deep financial services expertise and the ability to engage local markets effectively.

    “This network fulfils that need by combining specialised sector knowledge with trusted, on-the-ground partnerships, ensuring that our collective clients can reach key audiences locally and globally with confidence."

    communications, banks, Public relations, financial services, capital markets, marketing leaders, fintechs, asset managers
    Let's do Biz