    Discover key township consumer trends: Free webinar on authenticity, connectivity and brand support

    Issued by Rogerwilco
    12 Nov 2024
    12 Nov 2024
    Marketers, advertisers and brand owners are invited to join the online launch on 20 November for key marketing and branding insights
    Discover key township consumer trends: Free webinar on authenticity, connectivity and brand support

    Counterfeit goods, expanding digital connectivity and inadequate service delivery are key factors shaping consumer behaviour in South Africa’s townships. This is according to the latest Rogerwilco Township CX Report, developed in partnership with Field & Insights Africa, which surveyed over 1,600 township residents across South Africa to understand the issues affecting their brand loyalty and purchasing decisions. The fourth annual Township CX Report brings these insights to life and highlights clear trends that provide invaluable marketing evidence for brands.

    Brand and marketing managers and brand owners are invited to join the launch of the 2024 Township CX Report in an exclusive, no-cost webinar on 20 November. Discover valuable insights from the latest research, which builds on three years of in-depth data to explore the unique opportunities and challenges brands face in the township market. This year’s report dives into key emerging trends, from the impact of counterfeit products to how township-based businesses are adapting to meet the evolving needs of their communities.

    With counterfeit goods posing a serious threat to consumer and brand safety, the report delves into who respondents hold accountable for product authenticity: spaza shop owners, government bodies or brands themselves.

    The report also highlights the growing influence of digital connectivity, with significant growth in township residents now shopping online. This presents a significant opportunity for brands to personalise their digital engagements with consumers who feel underserved and misunderstood, but many are failing to tailor their online interactions and advertising to meet the specific needs of township consumers.

    Persistent service delivery challenges, such as inadequate water and electricity supply, continue to impact the daily lives of township residents. While the number of recorded protests has decreased, the report indicates that brands can foster loyalty by actively supporting community initiatives, and respondents are calling on brands to support community initiatives including infrastructure development.

    The report emphasises that township culture extends beyond geographic boundaries, influencing broader brand messaging. Brands that capture the authentic essence of township culture in their communications are likely to see stronger connections across all demographics.

    To gain a deeper understanding of how brands can navigate these evolving dynamics and build meaningful relationships with township consumers, join the online report launch on 20 November. Marketers, advertisers, and brand owners can register at no cost here.

    Rogerwilco
    Rogerwilco is a multi-award winning, independently owned end-to-end digital customer experience agency. We exist to remove the friction in brands' digital engagement with their audiences, no matter the channel or touchpoint.
