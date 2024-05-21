Dentsu Africa’s unstoppable rise: Triumphs at 2024 Pitcher Awards

Dentsu Africa has been crowned Africa Advertising Agency Network of the Year at the 2024 Pitcher Awards, a prestigious recognition known as the “Pan-African benchmark for creative excellence”.

This year, the Pitcher Awards spotlighted outstanding work in eight categories, from innovative digital campaigns to impactful cultural initiatives. The categories celebrated channel, craft, culture, digital, effectiveness, entertainment, good, and heritage, honouring creativity on African soil.

Dentsu clinched 77 awards across various categories. Carat was named Africa Media Agency Network of the Year, Dentsu Creative Nigeria won Advertising Agency of the Year, Dentsu Kenya took third place, and Carat Nigeria secured second place as Media Agency of the Year.

Beyond the special awards, dentsu proudly took home 4 Grand Prix Awards, 14 Gold Awards, 27 Silver Awards, and 27 Bronze Awards across sub-Saharan Africa.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Africa, remarked: “We are immensely proud of our teams’ achievements at the Pitcher Awards. We will continue to challenge the industry and drive meaningful progress for people, our clients, and society through groundbreaking campaigns and radical collaboration. These wins reflect our commitment to pushing creative boundaries, inspiring the industry, and innovating across Africa.”