Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024

As global sustainability efforts gain momentum, Topco Media proudly presents the highly anticipated annual Future of Sustainability Conference at the Empire Conference and Events venue in Johannesburg on 19 and 20 March 2024.

“Join us for hotly contested insights and announcements with industry leaders driving sustainability innovation. The conference will feature a lineup of experts and thought leaders at the forefront of sustainability in South Africa," says Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media.

Some of the speakers and moderators facilitating conversations include:

Engage in panel discussions and sessions on pressing sustainability topics

Highlighting the Importance of Sustainability for Businesses and Incorporating Effective Measurement, this comprehensive panel discussion delves into the nuanced dimensions of sustainability integration and emphasises a holistic approach that extends beyond environmental sustainability. The panel features Nozicelo Ngcobo, public affairs, communications and sustainability director at Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa; Lee Swan, head of sustainability at Alexforbes; George Wilson, head of institutional trade finance at Investec; and Kurt Roelandt, director at Envision Advisory Services, who will provide valuable insights and perspectives on this crucial topic.

The panel discussion on Transformative Pathways in Packaging for a Circular Tomorrow will explore how various industries are revolutionising their packaging practices to align with circular economy principles. Gain valuable insights into leading companies' strategies, challenges, and collaborative efforts to achieve closed-loop systems for diverse sectors such as food packaging, glass and bottling, fabric, and metals. The panel features Babongile Mandela, senior director of public affairs, communications and sustainability, at Coca-Cola Africa; Patricia Pillay, chief executive officer at Polyco; Roan Snyman, an expert analyst on circular economy at SA Plastics Pact, GreenCape; and Miles Kubheka, the CEO of Wakanda Food Accelerator, who will share their expertise and experiences in driving sustainable packaging solutions.

The panel on the strategic Importance of Sustainable Sourcing and Why it is Crucial for Business Growth aims to unpack how sustainable procurement practices not only catalyse the growth of local businesses but also ensure a sustainable approach to product sourcing. Expert panellists include Michael Wilson, the finance director at Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa; Eustace Mashimbye, the CEO of Proudly South African; and Sanele Zulu, the CEO and co-founder of Green Youth Network. These speakers will shed light on the multifaceted benefits of tracing the value chain locally and examine how sustainable sourcing supports the environment, drives community development, and fosters economic resilience.

In addition to the panel discussions

A special fireside chat will focus on Sustainable Mobility and the role of electric vehicles (EVs) in driving the green transition. The chat will be moderated by George Mienie, the CEO of AutoTrader SA, and the featured speakers include Reando Potgieter, the operations director of Aeversa, and Yusuf Norath, the national franchise operations manager at Takealot.com.

Fletcher expressed his gratitude to the conference's valued partners, including Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, bronze partners OMI Solutions, The Spar Group (Ltd), Nestlé South Africa and Old Mutual Insure; showcase partners, the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA and CIMA), Envision Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd, and Amalooloo; strategic partners including the UN Global Compact Network South Africa, Primedia Outdoor, Good Governance Africa, British Chamber of Business in South Africa and Women in Mining (WiMSA); and lifestyle partner, Sade J UAE Fine Fragrances. "We extend our sincere appreciation to our esteemed partners for their unwavering support and commitment," he stated.

There are still a few spots

Secure your seat at the Future of Sustainability Conference and be part of this transformative dialogue shaping the future of sustainability.

