    Castle Lite named beer partner for Absa Run Your City series for 2024

    24 Apr 2024
    24 Apr 2024
    Stillwater Sports has welcomed Castle Lite as the official beer partner of the Absa Run Your City series for 2024.
    Image by Richard Pearce
    Image by Richard Pearce

    “The partnership between Castle Lite and the Absa Run Your City series brings together two iconic brands to enhance the experience for participants and spectators alike in one of South Africa's most renowned 10km road race series,” says Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports and series founder.

    “Castle Lite's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the spirit of the series. Following a successful debut at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K, we eagerly anticipate the next event, the Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K, where we will witness an unforgettable blend of athleticism and celebration on Sunday 12 May.”

    “We are delighted to announce Castle Lite as the official beer partner of the Absa Run Your City series," remarks Colleen Duvenage, brand director, South African Breweries.

    "Castle Lite is the ultimate refreshment, and there’s nothing better than an extra cold Castle Lite after a run. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for the brand to make sure South Africans can refresh themselves with a well-deserved cold one. We eagerly anticipate unlocking more fun and quality experiences for all participants at the Absa Run Your City series in 2024.”

    “We are incredibly proud to be a new official sponsor for the Absa Run Your City series. The 10km is one of Mzansi’s most loved running events, embodying the spirit of overcoming challenges, supporting local communities and healthy competition, values that we resonate with,” said Zoleka Lisa, vice president of corporate affairs, South African Breweries.

    “At SAB, we have a rich heritage and history of bringing more cheers to our nation through supporting various sporting codes. This partnership serves as a powerful continuation of that tradition. We are excited to be a part of this inspiring event and to root for all the runners as they push their limits and achieve their goals."

    For more, go to www.runyourcityseries.com

