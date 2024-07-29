Beyond HR buzzwords: From trends to tangible improvements

The past few years have fundamentally shifted the way people view and engage with work, workplaces and their careers. Understanding the needs of a diverse, multigenerational workforce have been made that much more challenging when coupled with remote and hybrid working situations, as well as the rise of AI in the workplace, says Alison Palmer, head of human resources at Dariel Software.

Minding the generation gap

Much has been said about the characteristics of the different generations and their approaches to work and their employers, from boomers, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z. What perhaps isn’t as clear is how companies can manage intergenerational teams so that there is greater understanding, communication, and development of shared values.

“The truth is intergenerational workforces have always existed,” says Palmer. “The difference now is that younger employees are more aware of their rights and are more vocal about their expectations.”

She says the difference between generations and the subtle, and sometimes not-so-subtle, nuances can get lost without intentional two-way communication.

“Organisations need to create space for people to learn from one another instead of interactions in the workplace where a younger person may feel foolish for asking a question, and an older person may feel foolish for not understanding current cultural or social touchpoints. Both can learn from each other if there’s mutual respect and open dialogue.”

Palmer says fostering a healthy intergenerational dynamic is key to creating a harmonious workplace. “This involves expanding what is meant and understood by diversity and inclusion to encompass socioeconomic background, age, and belief systems, in addition to race and gender.”

Tackling proximity bias

Proximity bias, defined as the tendency of companies to favour employees who are physically present in the office, can be a serious challenge for organisations, whether the bias is real or perceived.

“When staff are working remotely or largely hybrid, what often gets lost are those informal ‘coffee chats’, which are seemingly casual conversations that contain really valuable information for both employers and employees.

“In hybrid work environments, clear expectations for communication should be set up from the very beginning. For instance, being online with cameras on at specific times and acknowledging messages promptly.”

Palmer says focusing on outcomes rather than hours spent working is another key strategy: “It's about the quality and timeliness of the work, not just the time spent doing it. Setting clear goals and boundaries helps ensure that everyone is aligned and productive, regardless of their location.”

Combatting well-being washing and hustle culture

Most people will be familiar with the term ‘hustle culture’, often glorified in the media, as the belief that overworking, not taking leave, and being in a high-stress environment are simply the price that must be paid for advancing one’s career, which Palmer says is an unfortunate but persistent perception.

“There’s a misconception that success requires constant overworking. I prefer the term ‘work-life rhythm’ over ‘work-life balance’. The reality is that sometimes work takes precedence and other times, personal life does. It’s about finding a sustainable rhythm that accommodates both.”

Similarly, ‘well-being washing’ or the practice where companies prioritise projecting an external image of being focused on employee well-being despite internal policies not supporting this, reflects growing concerns about workplace wellness and work-life balance.

“Transparency alongside a genuine commitment to employee well-being cannot be stressed enough. Organisations should be able to back their wellness programmes with real actions and support. It’s not enough to have a mental health app if managers and the company culture don’t really accommodate employees’ mental health needs,” says Palmer.

Recognising and responding to genuine employee needs

Understanding what employees truly need requires active engagement and regular feedback.

“At Dariel, we run focus groups and surveys to ask employees what they need. We’re careful and thoughtful about asking ‘What are we doing right? What do you need more of?’ It's crucial to ask and not assume,” Palmer explains.

Recognising employees’ contributions to ensure benefits and job perks are wanted and meaningful also relies on open, ongoing communication.

“HR teams should be doing this fairly regularly in a setting where the data can be collected. How many people want more leave? How many people want more flexibility in their workday? How many people would love for the company to pay for an Uber three days a month, just so that they can get the work done and pick up their kids from school?”

New trends versus permanent shifts

So how do companies go about distinguishing between a passing trend and permanent shifts in what employees want? Palmer says part of the answer is being open to new ideas and continuous learning.

“Dariel employees are active in industry forums and chat groups which can provide valuable insights in addition to regular surveys and feedback sessions.

“There are white papers on best practices which are important to lean on, but if HR teams get the sense that there’s a change on the horizon, it should be seen as a chance to open the dialogue with employees. Your staff are an amazing source of information. And while you’re gaining that information from the group, you’re building relationships and engaging with them too.”

“The workplace is always changing. Thirty years ago, it was different from today, and it will continue to change. By fostering a culture of learning and open communication, it’s possible to create workplaces that adapt and thrive, irrespective of trends,” says Palmer.