Workplace Challenge Programme can improve SA businesses

The Workplace Challenge Programme (WCP) has a huge role to play in enabling government and the private sector to work closely in bringing the performance of South African businesses to world-class standards.

Image: @productivitysa - Chief director of skills for the economy at the dtic, Jocelyn Vass

This was said by the acting chief executive officer of Productivity SA, Amelia Naidoo, while addressing a workshop on the WPC in Pretoria, on Wednesday.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Economic Development and Productivity SA.

The theme for the session was: “Productivity is Key to Unlocking our Potential, Achieving our Goals, and Living a Fulfilling Life.”

Objectives

According to Naidoo, the WPC was created to bring business, labour and government together to discuss and reach an agreement on a set of arrangements and measures to improve the competitiveness, growth and sustainability of enterprises and sectors in order to increase levels of employment across all industrial sectors.

She said the primary objective of the workshop was to tackle the challenges faced by South Africa, including low economic growth.

In the value chain of job creation and economic growth, she said the WCP is key for the growth of the country.

Naidoo pointed out that in one of his weekly online letters to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa needs people with skills, experience, foresight and the ability to forge partnerships in order to build an inclusive economy that creates jobs and reduces poverty.

Improving productivity

Against this background, she said the WCP can play a role in building an inclusive economy.

“The Workplace Challenge Programme aims to improve the productivity and competitiveness of participating enterprises in order to enable them to compete in the global market, while creating employment, as they grow their businesses,” Naidoo said.

This is done through improved value chain efficiencies, implementation of clusters for industrial competitiveness and collaborative relations, implementing processes for continuous improvement and facilitating skills development, amongst others.

According to Naidoo, 3,127 Gauteng enterprises were supported in the past four years through the programme.

Competitiveness programme

She announced that Productivity SA is currently running a six-month Export Competitiveness Programme (ECP) in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Economic Development (GGDA).

The programme targets emerging and existing exporters aiming to enhance their operation efficiency. Already 15 companies have been approved for the programme and are undergoing continuous performance improvement training and coaching.

“According to the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2024, South Africa is now ranked 60th out of 67 countries surveyed. Significantly, South Africa improved its business efficiency by six places, from 58 to 54, infrastructure improved from 62 in 2023 to 60 in 2024,” she said.

Whereas South Africa improved its performance, Naidoo highlighted that it was not yet translating to discernible economic growth.

Sustainable growth

“With interventions such as the Workplace Challenge Programme, it is possible to improve the country’s competitiveness through creating jobs through government reform, building a more skilled and capable state, and greater partnerships between businesses and government.

“South Africa needs to focus on sustaining employment growth and expanding training opportunities, addressing sectorial barriers to growth and investment and maintain the infrastructure to grow the economy,” expressed Naidoo.

While delivering her message of support, the Chief Director of Skills for the Economy at the dtic, Jocelyn Vass, said entrepreneurs are the backbone of the industrialisation programme.

According to her, the productive enterprises can contribute to the development of an export competitive and growing economy.

She encouraged companies to access more of the dtic's programmes that can give them exposure and access to international markets whilst also helping them to grow, expand and increase their contribution to the economy.