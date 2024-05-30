BehindtheCampaign: Make it KFC!

For over 94 years, KFC's iconic blend of 11 herbs and spices has delighted taste buds in over 140 countries worldwide, and its latest activation allowed KFC's fans to experience the KFC taste in wildly unexpected ways.

Image supplied. KFC's Make it KFC activation allowed KFC's fans to experience the KFC taste in wildly unexpected ways

To prove the strength of its iconic taste, KFC South Africa introduced the first-of-its-kind interactive activation, a real-world in-store taste demonstration, powered by audience ideas, nationwide.

"Over the years, we've had some interesting requests from customers looking to add flavour to their favourite South African food," explains Grant Macpherson, KFC South Africa's CMO.

"This made us wonder what other dishes people wanted to improve with our famous secret recipe,” he continues.

Breaking KFC tradition

In February, KFC South Africa broke all the traditions of KFC history, by opening its doors for a real-world, experiential taste demonstration, dubbed Make it KFC.

Before this, through a series of social media polls, the brand invited its audience to submit suggestions for unique food items they'd love to be a little more KFC.

Customer suggestions ranged from household staples like Brussels Sprouts and grapes to sweet indulgences like birthday cake.

Fan favourites also included some classic South African delicacies such as biltong, mopani worms and milk tart.

Bespoke packaging

When customers arrived in the store and ordered their favourites, they were surprised not only by the great tasting results but also by the bespoke packaging for the different items.

Packaging as unique as the contents inside!

Custom boxes were designed to fit different food types from pineapples to pies, each containing the phrase "I used to be a ...".

KFC staff filled in the blanks manually, depending on the items members of the public brought to the store, transforming ordinary items like pizza or sushi into KFC treats.

Image supplied. Custom boxes were designed to fit different food types from pineapples to pies

Tangibly demonstrate its flavour

This experimental platform allowed KFC to tangibly demonstrate its flavour and drive brand obsession memorably, while creating talkability about the power of their secret recipe.

“When we launched this first-of-its-kind taste test we were amazed by the positive reactions. The overwhelming response has helped us stay the number one brand of choice,” says Macpherson.

After driving talkability with the campaign, the iconic fried chicken chain has returned to its classic menu.

In the meantime, the daring flavour fusions have left an unforgettable impression on consumers nationwide - helping the brand stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Beloved national brand

For the bold, unapologetic youth of South Africa, the chance to indulge their tastebuds with such unexpected combinations proved irresistible.

KFC's cultural significance as a beloved national brand and the target audience's unapologetic willingness to try new things created the perfect environment for this taste experiment, a first in KFC’s history.

Going global

The idea has recently gone global, with KFC Australia launching their version of the platform this month in Sydney.

“Whilst we launched this idea specifically for our local market, we’re not surprised that it has started gaining the interest of other countries and audiences worldwide. It’s a highly impactful and irresistible way to celebrate the unique strength of our secret recipe,” says Macpherson.

