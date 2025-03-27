Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
In the news

    Adobe introduces Agentic AI Strategy and Brand Concierge app

    27 Mar 2025
    Adobe has unveiled its latest strategy and product offerings for agentic AI, enhancing its Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) with AI-driven functionalities. The new capabilities allow marketers to use AI agents to optimise websites, automate repetitive content tasks such as resizing, refine target audiences, and scale digital media production.

    As part of this expansion, Adobe introduced Brand Concierge, a brand-centric AI application designed to move beyond traditional chatbots. The platform leverages a company’s unique brand attributes and customer data to create personalised, brand-specific experiences.

    With these advancements, Adobe aims to streamline marketing workflows and enhance customer interactions through AI-driven automation and personalisation.

    “Adobe has a long history of working closely with CMOs, CIOs and their organisations to drive impactful customer experiences that are anchored in reliable and real-time experience insights,” said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president of engineering, Adobe Experience Cloud.

    “Agentic AI is a major leap forward that will accelerate workplace transformation. Adobe’s latest innovations will drive productivity gains for practitioners to free up time for creative ideation, while unlocking capacity for marketers to scale personalization through purpose-built AI agents.”

    Let's do Biz