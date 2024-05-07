Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceWetpaint AdvertisingLoeriesaHead Marketing ServicesBroad MediaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaHeineken BeveragesDarkMatterDMASAAdvertising Media ForumKLAJacaranda FMMediaHeads 360DentsuMullen Lowe South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    10 reasons why email marketing is still highly relevant

    Issued by Domains.co.za
    8 Aug 2024
    8 Aug 2024
    Digital marketing has evolved significantly over the years, introducing many new platforms and trends. Amidst these changes, it can be challenging for business owners to decide where to focus their marketing efforts.
    10 reasons why email marketing is still highly relevant

    That being said, here are 10 reasons why email marketing should still be a priority for your marketing department:

    1. Email is affordable

    The cost to send an email campaign is minimal. Depending on your email list size and email service provider, you may pay as little as a few cents per email. This low cost allows businesses to reach a large audience without breaking the bank, as well as making it accessible for businesses with smaller marketing budgets.

    2. It offers a high return on investment (ROI)

    Email marketing delivers a high ROI due to its low cost and high effectiveness. It surpasses most other marketing channels, making it a valuable option for businesses of all sizes. Additionally, by testing and refining campaigns, businesses can continually improve their ROI.

    3. You can talk to your subscribers directly

    Unlike social media posts that can get lost in crowded feeds, emails land directly in a subscriber’s inbox. And because subscribers want to hear from you, your email stands a great chance of being opened and read. Furthermore, email provides a more personal touch, as messages can be addressed directly to individuals.

    4. You can segment and personalise emails

    Email marketing has evolved. You can segment your subscribers based on various criteria, like past purchases, browsing history, demographic information, and more. This means each subscriber can receive content that is most relevant to them, increasing engagement and conversion rates.

    5. You can measure and improve your emails every time

    Email marketing offers a wealth of metrics to analyse, such as open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates. This data helps you continuously optimise your email strategy for better results. By understanding which emails perform best, you can refine your content, timing, and targeting to maximise effectiveness.

    6. Email can help build long-term relationships

    Regular email communication keeps your brand top-of-mind. By providing valuable content, exclusive offers, and relevant updates, you nurture customer relationships over time, turning one-time buyers into loyal, long-term customers. Consistent engagement helps build trust and authority in your industry. It also allows you to gather feedback and insights directly from your audience, further enhancing your relationship.

    7. Email can boost your website traffic

    Each email you send is an opportunity to drive traffic to your website. By including call to action buttons, you can encourage subscribers to engage further with your brand. This increased traffic can lead to higher sales and better search engine rankings.

    8. It can help you sell

    Email is a powerful tool for driving sales. It can be used to promote products, offer discounts or cross-sell related items. Timely email campaigns can drive urgency, such as limited-time offers or flash sales. Additionally, personalized product recommendations can boost average order values.

    9. Your business can benefit from automated emails

    Let email do the hard work on your behalf. Email automation allows you to set up triggered emails based on specific actions or timeframes, such as a welcome series for new subscribers, abandoned cart reminders, or birthday offers. Added to this, automation can also help maintain consistent engagement and nurture leads through the sales funnel.

    10. Email is mobile-friendly

    Did you know that more than 40% of emails are opened on mobile devices? Ensuring your emails are mobile-responsive enhances user experience and engagement. Well-designed emails provide a seamless experience for people checking their inboxes on their smartphones or tablets.

    Email marketing is a powerful business tool. With Email Only Hosting from Domains.co.za, you can begin engaging with subscribers even before your website goes live. This service helps maintain your professional image, ensures reliable email delivery, and protects your sender reputation, laying a strong foundation for your email marketing efforts.

    Read more: email marketing, domains.co.za
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Domains.co.za
    Domains.co.za is a South African domain name and website hosting provider. Innovation, superior value-added business solutions and a dedication to quality and service set us aside from the competition.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz