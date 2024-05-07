10 reasons why email marketing is still highly relevant

Digital marketing has evolved significantly over the years, introducing many new platforms and trends. Amidst these changes, it can be challenging for business owners to decide where to focus their marketing efforts.

That being said, here are 10 reasons why email marketing should still be a priority for your marketing department:

1. Email is affordable

The cost to send an email campaign is minimal. Depending on your email list size and email service provider, you may pay as little as a few cents per email. This low cost allows businesses to reach a large audience without breaking the bank, as well as making it accessible for businesses with smaller marketing budgets.

2. It offers a high return on investment (ROI)

Email marketing delivers a high ROI due to its low cost and high effectiveness. It surpasses most other marketing channels, making it a valuable option for businesses of all sizes. Additionally, by testing and refining campaigns, businesses can continually improve their ROI.

3. You can talk to your subscribers directly

Unlike social media posts that can get lost in crowded feeds, emails land directly in a subscriber’s inbox. And because subscribers want to hear from you, your email stands a great chance of being opened and read. Furthermore, email provides a more personal touch, as messages can be addressed directly to individuals.

4. You can segment and personalise emails

Email marketing has evolved. You can segment your subscribers based on various criteria, like past purchases, browsing history, demographic information, and more. This means each subscriber can receive content that is most relevant to them, increasing engagement and conversion rates.

5. You can measure and improve your emails every time

Email marketing offers a wealth of metrics to analyse, such as open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates. This data helps you continuously optimise your email strategy for better results. By understanding which emails perform best, you can refine your content, timing, and targeting to maximise effectiveness.

6. Email can help build long-term relationships

Regular email communication keeps your brand top-of-mind. By providing valuable content, exclusive offers, and relevant updates, you nurture customer relationships over time, turning one-time buyers into loyal, long-term customers. Consistent engagement helps build trust and authority in your industry. It also allows you to gather feedback and insights directly from your audience, further enhancing your relationship.

7. Email can boost your website traffic

Each email you send is an opportunity to drive traffic to your website. By including call to action buttons, you can encourage subscribers to engage further with your brand. This increased traffic can lead to higher sales and better search engine rankings.

8. It can help you sell

Email is a powerful tool for driving sales. It can be used to promote products, offer discounts or cross-sell related items. Timely email campaigns can drive urgency, such as limited-time offers or flash sales. Additionally, personalized product recommendations can boost average order values.

9. Your business can benefit from automated emails

Let email do the hard work on your behalf. Email automation allows you to set up triggered emails based on specific actions or timeframes, such as a welcome series for new subscribers, abandoned cart reminders, or birthday offers. Added to this, automation can also help maintain consistent engagement and nurture leads through the sales funnel.

10. Email is mobile-friendly

Did you know that more than 40% of emails are opened on mobile devices? Ensuring your emails are mobile-responsive enhances user experience and engagement. Well-designed emails provide a seamless experience for people checking their inboxes on their smartphones or tablets.

Email marketing is a powerful business tool. With Email Only Hosting from Domains.co.za, you can begin engaging with subscribers even before your website goes live. This service helps maintain your professional image, ensures reliable email delivery, and protects your sender reputation, laying a strong foundation for your email marketing efforts.



