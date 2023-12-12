Beyond the Classroom: AAA's showcase inspires tomorrow's creatives

The AAA School of Advertising hosted its annual Student Showcase at its Bryanston campus on 30 November, and Cape Town campus on 1 December. This much anticipated event shines a spotlight on the exceptional work of AAA students, surrounded by friends and family, and features insightful presentations from distinguished guest speakers as a way to contribute to the development and growth of aspiring creatives.

The Bryanston showcase was a dynamic affair, with guest speakers such as award-winning graphic designer, David Tshabalala ‘Slaying Goliath’, and creative consultant plus AAA alum, Ahmed Tilly, who captivated the audience with their wealth of experience and creative prowess.

David Tshabalala, known for his innovative approach to graphic design has collaborated with some of the biggest brands in Africa, including KFC, Netflix, Converse, Audi, Smirnoff, Reebok and was named Mail and Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans list in 2015. Ahmed Tilly, a luminary in the advertising world, spanning several decades, spoke of his journey from co-founding Black River FC to becoming group chief creative officer at FCB and Hello Computer. Tilly's insights into building award-winning campaigns for iconic brands like Nando’s and Channel O provided invaluable lessons for AAA’s aspiring young minds as they mould their brands and start to specialise in either graphic design, art direction, copywriting or marketing.

Together, these powerhouses highlighted the importance of trusting one’s inner voice and how creativity is the greatest tool to express yourself through impactful storytelling. Tilly also spoke on how respect is the key to success in the creative industry; respect for one’s craft, family, and the people you work with, this is what takes you far.

At the Cape Town campus, AAA welcomed Stephen Horn, the founder and producer of Politically Aweh, and the country director of Clean Creatives. As the founder of a satirical news show that has earned accolades, Horn provided students with a unique perspective on using creativity as a tool for social commentary. Horn's involvement with Clean Creatives, a global movement advocating for sustainable practices in media agencies, resonated with students who are increasingly conscious of the impact of their work on the world. His sponsorship of AAA students for the Loeries brunch this year has also showcased a commitment to supporting emerging talent and fostering a community of responsible creatives.

In addition to the plethora of exposure students receive when studying at AAA, the showcase served as a transformative experience for students, offering them a rare chance to connect with industry leaders and gain insights that extend beyond the classroom, opening the pathway to mentorship and internship opportunities. It not only inspires students but helps them envision the practical applications of their skills. The exposure to real-world success stories and challenges equips students with a more profound understanding of the industry, fostering a spirit of innovation and resilience.

This is how AAA bridges the gap between academia and industry, empowering students to dream big, think creatively, and embrace the diverse opportunities within the ever-evolving world of marketing and advertising.