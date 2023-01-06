KZN film industry transformation initiative programme applications open

The KZN Film Industry Transformation Initiative (FITI) is open for applications and will close on 31 January 2023.

Source © Durban Film Office Durban Film Office Applications for the KZN Film Industry Transformation Initiative (FITI) close on 31 January 2023

The film industry within the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province consists of predominantly emerging filmmakers with low skills base and limited permanent employment.

The FITI is a holistic one-year industry transformation initiative that will facilitate the creation of a sustainable film and TV industry in KZN. The programme is geared towards medium term focused human capital development of previously advantaged individuals to increase their meaningful participation towards senior positions and delivering high quality, high value productions.

The programme is run by the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission (KZNFC), an entity established in terms of the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission Act, 2010.

The Commission has been set up with its main vision being to position KZN as a globally competitive, diverse and sustainable industry and choice film destination.

The FITI aims to increase specialised skills in key areas of the industry value chain that will remain as residents in the province and become the core team that service local and international productions.

Requirements

Applicants must be residents of the KZN province and be South African citizens or residents.



Applicants must be in a possession of a recognized NQF level 7 qualification.



Graduates from qualifying institutions of higher learning outside the province may be accepted, provided they were born in the province and currently reside in the province.



Applicants must have the ability and commitment to working in the identified scarce skills areas.



Consideration will be made for previously disadvantaged individuals (PDIs) and female graduates.



Graduates must have graduated within the past three academic years and less than 35 years of age.



Graduates must commit to a one-year graduate learnership programme.



Applicants are required to indicate their specialisation. Disciplines to be covered include script development, producing, directing, camera and lights, editing, sound and production design.

Applications

Applicants need to submit the following:

A motivation (maximum 1 page) as to why you should be considered for the programme and specify which discipline you are applying for.

Your CV, detailed profile of work experience/ A recent sample of work within the applicable skills discipline.

A proof of address not older than six months.

A copy of your Certified Matric certificates and all certified qualifications post matric.

Certified copy of your ID.

Applications should be emailed to SkillsDev@kznfilm.co.za. Correspondence will be limited to successful candidates.

For more information visit www.kznfilm.co.za