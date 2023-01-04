Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LGHavas JohannesburgSumitomo DunlopFox Networks GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


MultiChoice opens applications for film programme

4 Jan 2023
The MultiChoice Talent Factory has opened its 2023 intake for its film skills development programme.
Source:
Source:www.pixabay.com

Eligible graduates who are passionate about telling their own stories are encouraged to apply for the programme and stand a chance to have an opportunity to improve their skills and ultimately contribute to the growth of the local and pan-African film and broadcasting industries.

Work experience

Now in its eighth year, the MTF South Africa is a 12-month long industry readiness programme that affords the opportunity to learn from some of the leading TV producers in the country, while acquiring experience in directing, producing, cinematography, commissioning, art direction and many other skills.

2023 Joburg Film Festival selection announced
2023 Joburg Film Festival selection announced

Issued by MultiChoice 7 Dec 2022

“The MTF Academy is our commitment to the future of our industry and gives young Africans the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme. After so many successful years, we’re proud to announce a new call to entry to and look forward to meeting the next generation of African film makers,” says Bobby Heaney, director of MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa.

Finding success

To date, 293 storytellers from across the African continent have been trained through the MTF over the past eight years and are making their mark in the video entertainment industry. MTFza interns have been part of major local productions including Miss SA 2022, Survivor South Africa, and Gomorra, The River to name a few.

About 28 Mzansi Magic movies have been produced by participants of this programme and 22 graduates have started their own production companies, namely: A tribe called story, Eccentric Circus, Zethu’s Tales and Ad Astra Productions.

Applications are now open and will close on 28 February 2023.

NextOptions
Read more: Film, internship, Bizcommunity, applications, programme, Bobby Heaney, MultiChoice Talent Factory

Related

Source:
Twitter brings back political ads1 hour ago
Source:
3 leadership qualities that Elon Musk's replacement as Twitter's CEO will need to have1 day ago
Source:
Twitter recovers from massive outage30 Dec 2022
Source:
Adidas left with Yeezy stock worth more than $500m29 Dec 2022
Source:
Google loosens CBD advertising rules29 Dec 2022
Source:
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant28 Dec 2022
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle12 Dec 2022
Monique Nelson. Source: Supplied.
UniWorld Group puts Africa in its expansion plans7 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz