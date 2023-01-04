MultiChoice opens applications for film programme

The MultiChoice Talent Factory has opened its 2023 intake for its film skills development programme.

Eligible graduates who are passionate about telling their own stories are encouraged to apply for the programme and stand a chance to have an opportunity to improve their skills and ultimately contribute to the growth of the local and pan-African film and broadcasting industries.

Work experience

Now in its eighth year, the MTF South Africa is a 12-month long industry readiness programme that affords the opportunity to learn from some of the leading TV producers in the country, while acquiring experience in directing, producing, cinematography, commissioning, art direction and many other skills.

“The MTF Academy is our commitment to the future of our industry and gives young Africans the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme. After so many successful years, we’re proud to announce a new call to entry to and look forward to meeting the next generation of African film makers,” says Bobby Heaney, director of MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa.

Finding success

To date, 293 storytellers from across the African continent have been trained through the MTF over the past eight years and are making their mark in the video entertainment industry. MTFza interns have been part of major local productions including Miss SA 2022, Survivor South Africa, and Gomorra, The River to name a few.

About 28 Mzansi Magic movies have been produced by participants of this programme and 22 graduates have started their own production companies, namely: A tribe called story, Eccentric Circus, Zethu’s Tales and Ad Astra Productions.

Applications are now open and will close on 28 February 2023.