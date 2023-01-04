Inspire fresh thinking with 2023's retail trends

Retail in 2022 was characterised by increased global volatility and uncertainty causing food and commodity prices to skyrocket, a global energy crisis and fuel shortages. All this has led to unprecedent inflationary pressures felt by shoppers across the globe. These global megashifts have had a marked impact on the evolution of the retail sector and its trends worldwide.

As South Africa’s leading source of consumer goods retail research, insights and training solutions, Trade Intelligence equips stakeholders with the latest insights into the outlook of the industry in preparation for the new year. Keep abreast of short- and long-term trends shaping the retail sector both at home and abroad with these Trade Intelligence resources.

Retail Trends 2023 Report

This report is your essential tool for developing functional and business strategies that are aligned with global FMCG trends, the South African trading context and South African retailers’ response to changing shopper behaviour.

Retail Trends 2023 Online Briefing

26 January 2023

08:30 – 10:30am

Online event

Price: R1,500 (excl. VAT)

Agenda:

Macro factors shaping the trading landscape



Global shifts driving global retail trends



Shifts in shopper behaviour – what is driving them?



What are the local trends to follow in 2023?



Retailer, shopper and society implications now and in the future



How can we shape and respond to them?

