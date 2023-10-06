Industries

    SABC+ warns of temporary pause due to system upgrade

    1 Dec 2023
    1 Dec 2023
    The SABC has announced that it is making some changes to its SABC+ app which may result in a temporary pause of services.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    According to the broadcaster, this will ensure that in future there is an enhanced and more robust digital content delivery for our valued viewers.

    During this brief hiatus, which should not be more than 48hours, the SABC will be migrating the SABC+ service to a new technology system, which will result in the scheduled downtime. It must also be noted that services will be limited because of the migration process.

    DJ Sbu in conversation with SABC's head of content Lala Tuku and head of African Language Station Sbongi Ngcobo. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
    #Loeries2023: Is the SABC still relevant in the digital age?

      6 Oct 2023

    Audiences will still be able to stream their favourite SABC content once the migration is complete. New features and modifications will continue to be implemented post the migration as the SABC continually enhances the offering.

    SABC+ said regular updates will be provided to keep the audience informed about the resumption of services and the improvements to come.

    Let's do Biz