Thirst revamps brand identity

Thirst, South Africa's leading mobile bar and event business, has revamped its brand identity after over 15 years. The rebranding is part of a wider strategic diversification for Thirst.





The company worked with branding and design agency, Grid Worldwide, on the refresh.



Thirst, co-founder Clyde Ackerman, says the refresh was prompted by Thirst’s evolution as a brand and business over the last decade. In addition to events and mobile bar services, Thirst now has a fully-fledged bar and barista Training Academy situated in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg. It is also about to launch virtual training courses which can be accessed globally.



The company has also launched a successful e-commerce platform selling a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as specially curated gift boxes. In addition, they have started rolling out their own branded Gin and Tonics, with plans to release additional ready-to-drink cocktails within the coming months.



“The refreshed logo and brand identity conveys who Thirst is today. It symbolises our goal as an organisation to create infinite possibilities for our clients. We are delivering a new brand to signal to the market we have transformed as a business and diversified our services to offer so much more than just mobile bar services and events.”



Paul Hinch, executive creative director and partner at Grid Worldwide, says the rebrand was about far more than just a logo change but was really about building a more meaningful identity.



Under the banner of, “The perfect ingredient for the perfect outcome”, Thirst ultimately seeks to make purposeful interventions that create meaningful outcomes.



“The banner has allowed Thirst to be more critical of their identity and formed the fundamental foundation that allowed us to redefine Thirst from another generic brand to something way more meaningful.”



Hinch says when it came to the logo, Grid decided to distil the brand into a single logo with no pay-off line.



“There's a strong resonance with the use of a single logo with many of today’s most popular and recognised brands. We wanted to embed some meaning into their name and provide them with something more visually recognisable and memorable. A single identity builds more equity around the name Thirst.”



Ackerman says in a crowded industry, the rebrand will help set the business apart as being not just another vendor, but an extension of a client’s team from consultation to execution.



“Our desire is to ensure that whatever we do, we leave a lasting impression. We understand that the right ingredients make all the difference to someone’s experience and it is our goal to ensure every experience leaves a lasting impression. Whether you’re wanting to celebrate, inspire, unite, or simply bring people together for a great time, we will ensure a client’s vision is turned into a reality through an unwavering focus on attention to detail and a strong commitment to professionalism, something which continues to distinguish us from the rest,” he concludes.



