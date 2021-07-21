Health & Beauty Company news South Africa

Scratching your head over finding the right anti-dandruff shampoo?

21 Jul 2021
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
White flakes on your shoulders? Dry, itchy, sensitive scalp? It must be time to reach for any anti-dandruff shampoo, right?
Not all dandruff is the same so knowing which type you have is key to getting good results. In fact, hair experts say, rather than bringing relief, it could worsen the problem particularly if you’re not dealing with ‘oily’ dandruff. “Most of the white flakes are simply the result of a dry and unbalanced scalp,” says hair expert Dr Erik Schulze zur Wiesche.

A low level of sebum activity can cause dry scalps. Without a naturally well-balanced skin-barrier, moisture can evaporate more easily fromthe skin and the scalp. The result can be a dry, itchy and sensitive scalp.

Dry flakes from this condition are easily mistaken for common dandruff. Most people assume dandruff in general is always due to overactive sebaceous glands.

However, for a dry scalp and dry flakes, you need a totally different approach to tackle the problem. Ideally a mild formula that gently cleanses. Using regular anti-dandruff shampoo to fight the problem can do more harm, causing more irritation and other disappointing results.

Dr Wolff research, who pioneered into caffeine-based hair formulas, has developed Alpecin Hybrid Caffeine Shampoo as a new approach to help dry, sensitive scalps recover.

The gentle yet powerful formulation for sensitive, itchy scalps offers a full solution. The shampoo cleanses the hair gently while it moisturises and soothes the scalp. At the same time, the "fuel" in the form of caffeine can penetrate the hair resulting in stronger, healthier and more energised hair.


How to use #AlpecinHybrid Caffeine Shampoo for #Just2MinutesEveryDay
  • For best results use daily.
  • Apply to the scalp and leave on for two minutes.
  • Enjoy the clean, fresh scent and then rinse.


ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
